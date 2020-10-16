This affordable spin bike rivals Peloton — and it’s on sale

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you don’t like going to the gym, but love the energy of a class and an instructor who leads every move, the at-home fitness industry has really stepped it up in 2020. Now, there are more virtual workout programs than ever. However, one you need to check out is called MYXfitness.

The brand rivals Peloton as a more affordable spin bike combined with a digital workout program. And right now, MYXfitness is having a fall sale through Oct. 19, which offers $100 off a bike, free shipping and free assembly (a $250 value). Plus, you can snag an additional $50 off when you use the code MEDIA.

MYXfitness Classes

Credit: MYXfitness More

MYXfitness bikes come with a 21.5-inch HD touchscreen that projects spin classes, as well as yoga, pilates, HIIT, cardio, barre, kickboxing, dance and more. And the screen swivels and tilts, making it easy to see, whether you’re on the bike or working out on the floor. If you want a bigger screen, you can cast your classes on your Apple TV or Chromecast compatible devices.

Unlike other virtual spin classes, none of them are live and there are no leaderboards. In fact, MYX uses heart rate-based zone training, so the workouts and your progress are based on your body.

“For lasting results, you need to move your body in different ways across different heart rate zones. Those are the facts. And to stay motivated, your workouts need to be convenient and fun,” a video on the site says. “Our coach-led workouts at every level and duration are backed by science and supercharged by positive motivation to keep you on track and inspired.”

The MYXfitness Membership

Credit: MYXfitness More

In order to access classes, you’ll need to have an MYXfitness membership, which costs $29 per month (less than $1 per day). Each account can have up to five users, however, so you can share with your family, friends or roommates. (Keep in mind, the touchscreen is only compatible with the MYXfitness app and can’t be used to stream TV shows or other workout programs.)

In addition to getting unlimited access to hundreds of streaming workouts, members receive MYX score assessments to measure cardiovascular fitness and free mobile app access for browsing the class library, scheduling workouts, sharing stats, streaming classes and integrating Apple Health.