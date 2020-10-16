This affordable spin bike rivals Peloton — and it’s on sale

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
If you don’t like going to the gym, but love the energy of a class and an instructor who leads every move, the at-home fitness industry has really stepped it up in 2020. Now, there are more virtual workout programs than ever. However, one you need to check out is called MYXfitness.
The brand rivals Peloton as a more affordable spin bike combined with a digital workout program. And right now, MYXfitness is having a fall sale through Oct. 19, which offers $100 off a bike, free shipping and free assembly (a $250 value). Plus, you can snag an additional $50 off when you use the code MEDIA.
MYXfitness Classes
MYXfitness bikes come with a 21.5-inch HD touchscreen that projects spin classes, as well as yoga, pilates, HIIT, cardio, barre, kickboxing, dance and more. And the screen swivels and tilts, making it easy to see, whether you’re on the bike or working out on the floor. If you want a bigger screen, you can cast your classes on your Apple TV or Chromecast compatible devices.
Unlike other virtual spin classes, none of them are live and there are no leaderboards. In fact, MYX uses heart rate-based zone training, so the workouts and your progress are based on your body.
“For lasting results, you need to move your body in different ways across different heart rate zones. Those are the facts. And to stay motivated, your workouts need to be convenient and fun,” a video on the site says. “Our coach-led workouts at every level and duration are backed by science and supercharged by positive motivation to keep you on track and inspired.”
The MYXfitness Membership
In order to access classes, you’ll need to have an MYXfitness membership, which costs $29 per month (less than $1 per day). Each account can have up to five users, however, so you can share with your family, friends or roommates. (Keep in mind, the touchscreen is only compatible with the MYXfitness app and can’t be used to stream TV shows or other workout programs.)
In addition to getting unlimited access to hundreds of streaming workouts, members receive MYX score assessments to measure cardiovascular fitness and free mobile app access for browsing the class library, scheduling workouts, sharing stats, streaming classes and integrating Apple Health.
Now, about the bike
The MYX bike is made from a durable, rust-proof and hypoallergenic material and weighs 135 pounds (hence why free assembly is a huge plus). Although, it’s pretty compact. MYX recommends placing your bike in an area sized 4′ x 6′ to give you enough space for riding and moving about. A few other highlights:
It comes in two colors: natural white or deep charcoal.
The MYX bike accommodates riders of all sizes, from those standing 4’11” to 6’8″ and weighing up to 350 pounds.
As for shoes, you can wear your own sneakers or opt for the serious clip-on bike shoes (it’s compatible with SPD clips).
The MYX bike regularly costs $1,299 but offers monthly financing and of course, as previously mentioned, is currently on sale for $100 off (plus an additional $50 off with code MEDIA).
Shop: The MYX, $1,149 (Orig. $1,299)
The MYX Plus is another option the brand totes, which is basically a whole home gym in one sweet package. For an additional $200, you get the bike, a choice of three sets of weights, a kettlebell, resistance bands, mats, a heart rate monitor and a foam roller. One thing to note: This is especially helpful, because since the pandemic, dumbbells and certain gym equipment has been hard to find in stores.
Shop: The MYX Plus, $1,249 (Orig. $1,499)
If you’re nervous about committing to a new spin bike, MYXfitness has a 30-day return policy, so you get a full month to decide if you want to stick with it. The brand also offers a one year warranty, should anything happen to your bike.
How it compares to Peloton
All in all, for the classes, bike and any extra equipment, it’s a great deal, especially when compared to Peloton prices. The first Peloton bike is currently on sale for $1,895, while its new Bike+ (now with a new rotating screen) costs $2,495. A Peloton membership also costs $12.99 per month.
A few major differences in experience, however, is that Peloton has a leaderboard in classes with rankings based on a personal output calculation, so if you’re competitive, you might want that. With Peloton, you can also sign up for a membership and use the app for streaming classes without purchasing a bike. And finally, Peloton offers live classes.
While MYX doesn’t offer live classes, it does add new ones daily and since they’re on-demand, you’re able to pause classes should you need to. You can also schedule your classes according to your day, as if you were scheduling them at a gym. And, the MYX screen swivels in more direction for the best view, no matter what workout you’re doing.
Boutique spinning classes can cost upwards of $40 per class — go five times per week and your classes will cost you over $10,000 per year. So skip the expensive fees, the packing up for class and the stressful signups and workout at home on your own spin bike.
If you like working out at home, you should also check out our review of Obé fitness.
More from In The Know:
Meet the man on a mission to make 10,000 new friends
Shoppers say this 2-in-1 robot vacuum is ‘miles ahead’ of the Roomba — and it’s on sale
All 3 editions of the Apple AirPods are on super sale right now for Prime Day
Over 50,000 Amazon shoppers love this Lodge cast iron skillet — and it’s on sale for $15
The post This affordable spin bike rivals Peloton — and it’s on sale appeared first on In The Know.