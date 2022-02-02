These insulated snow pants are a No. 1 best seller on Amazon and are under $50

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

‘Tis the season for aprés ski, sledding and all other winter wonderland activities. And making sure you have the right gear when it comes to spending time in the snow is key. From heated gloves to thick socks, snow pants are perhaps the most important part of the ensemble.

And it seems like everyone is on the same page since these Arctix’s insulated and affordable snow pants are currently one of the top items on Amazon’s running list of best-selling clothes, shoes and jewelry. Featuring zippered hand warming pockets, boot zippers and belt loops to easily hook your lift tickets, these water-resistant pants are also wind-resistant and can keep you warm in freezing temperatures. In fact, this design “features advanced lightweight insulation with heat-trapping micro chambers that help keep you warmer than traditional insulation.”

Available in more than 20 colors and patterns, the sizing ranges from an XS to 4X in both tall and short lengths.

The affordable snow pants have been reviewed more than 39,000 times and have a 4.4-star rating. Many shoppers are even comparing them to top outdoor brands like North Face and Columbia.

One shopper wrote, “These pants are awesome! I’m tall and have a very hard time finding specialty items, such as ski clothing. I had ordered these and a pair from North Face. I ended up sending the North Face ones back and keeping these because, honestly, these are nicer quality and less than half the price! Great investment!”

Another happy customer shared, “For the price of these pants, the quality is unbelievable and much better than I was expecting. I bought these for a trip to Iceland and they did the trick. They kept me warm and dry just as well as a similar pair of $100 Columbia snow pants that I own…”

