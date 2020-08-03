Amazon’s best-selling paddling pool is now under £20

Amazon's best-selling family paddling pool is available for under £20. (Getty Images)

As the heatwave continues throughout the UK there’s one item on top of our wish list: a paddling pool.

Despite the travel restrictions in place amid the coronavirus pandemic, people can make the most of the soaring temperatures from the comfort of their own garden.

Simply purchase an inflatable pool, grab a cool, icy beverage and close your eyes to be transported to the Costa Del Sol, or your dream holiday destination.

Whether you’ve seen searching for an inflatable pool to help you cool down, or to keep your children entertained summer break - we’ve found just the one.

Bestway Family Pool has received more than 4,500 reviews on Amazon and is currently under £20 for a limited time only.

Why we rate it

Aside from receiving rave reviews, and being recognised as one of Amazon’s best selling items, the Bestway Family Pool has some very impressive credentials.

The design measures 201cm in length, 150cm in width as well as 51cm in height, which is long enough to fit a 6 foot adult.

The pool has been made from durable vinyl and features extra-wide side walls to prevent any water loss or damage.

In the case of any punctures, the set also comes with a self-adhesive repair patch.

It’s easy to set up and dismantle, as it has a built-in drain valve to get rid of the water, before it can be folded up and stored away until next summer.

The pool comes in three different sizes, and is suitable for children above the age of six years old, as well as adults.

What we love most is it is on sale, and has been reduced from £29.99 to just £19.99.

What the reviews say

The Bestway Family Pool has racked up more than 4,500 reviews on Amazon, with some hailing it a “fantastic buy” and a “hot weather saviour”.

Here’s what other reviews say:

“I LOVED this pool. Spent all summer in it and it didn’t let me down. I was receiving treatment all summer so couldn’t go out at all so this was a life saver.”

“Hot weather saviour.”

“Plenty big enough for adults and children. Blew up quickly using electric pump.”

“We were called ‘the best parents ever’ when we bought this paddling pool for the little ones. I have 4 children and this happily fits them. All in with plenty of room to spare. The pool is very well made and can be blown up in no time at all, we have only had to pump it up once and it's still in the garden fully pumped up.”

Buy it: Bestway Family Pool | £19.99 (Was £29.99) from Amazon