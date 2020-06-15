High street brands selling affordable non-medical face masks

High street brands selling face masks. (Getty Images)

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

We never thought we’d be adding face coverings and face masks to our online shopping baskets along with our summer dresses or new running shoes, yet here we are.

From today (15 June 2020), wearing a face mask on public transport to help protect against the coronavirus is compulsory in the UK.

Announced by Grant Shapps, the secretary of state for transport in the UK, today’s date coincides with the reopening of non-essential shops.

This news follows government advice, released last month, that suggested face coverings should be worn in enclosed spaces - including public transport and when visiting some shops.

While you could choose to make your own face covering from home using old fabric, or a T-shirt, many of us will be looking to stock up on ready-made masks online from independent sellers or high street stores.

Mango was one of the first high street brands to create its own range of non-medical, quickly followed by ASOS, Boden, Adidas, Boots are more.

So if, like us, you’re looking to invest in affordable face masks, here are all the high street versions currently available to buy online.

10 high street brands selling face masks

Reusable homologated mask | £12.99 from Mango

Mango sell three versions of their homologated face mask, although two are currently sold out they do restock regularly.

Each mask can wash this breathable mask up to 10 times.

Great British Designer Face Coverings | £15 from John Lewis

The British Fashion Council have teamed up with Bags of Ethics to manufacture sustainable and reusable non-medical face coverings to use alongside existing social distancing measures.

Story continues

This high-fashion pack contains three reusable face coverings and two protective pouches from internationally acclaimed British designers; Mulberry, RÆBURN, and Halpern.

2 pack face covering in black | £12 from ASOS

ASOS are currently selling a wide range of face masks, although - unsurprisingly - they sell-out often.

They do get restocked quite quickly so it’s worth checking back if you’re after a specific mask, otherwise you’re never going to go far wrong with a plain black face mask.

Large face cover 3 pack | £12.95 from Adidas

Made with soft, breathable fabric the Adidas Face Cover is comfortable, washable and reusable for practicing healthy habits every day.

Plus, £2 from every pack of face covers sold goes to Save The Children’s Global Coronavirus Response Fund.

Reusable face mask | £9.95 from Scotch & Soda

This simple black mask has an important, human message, and is made from breathable, double-layered quality cotton and has a metal nose wire that secures the mask comfortably.

Non-Medical Face Covering 3 pack | £20 from Boden

Shoppers have dubbed these non-medical face coverings from Boden as “super soft” and “well-made”.

Each mask is made of three layers: two layers of jersey fabric and a non-woven filter bonded to one of the jersey layers, with an internal wire along the top edge to adjust the fit over your nose.

Elasticated 3PLY face mask 50 pack | £30 from Boots

Boots sell a range of medical face masks for anyone who just wants functionality and quantity.

These elasticated face mask come in a pack of 50 made from three layers of skin-friendly fabric to cover the mouth and nose.

They feature an elasticated ear loop fastening for optimal comfort and an adjustable nose bridge for best fit.

Aidapt Face Mask Type II Pack of 25 | £20 from Argos

Ideal for everyday use in public, this pack of 25 masks are easy and comfortable to wear with soft elasticated latex-free ear loops.

Each mask is 3 ply breathable with an integrated nose clip and have been manufactured with different layer materials and thickness to comply with government health guidelines.





Set of 3 Sanctuary Organic Cotton Reusable Face Masks | £18 from Anthropologie

Anthropologie are known for their stand-out prints and sumptuous materials, and their face masks are no different.

This set of three masks are each crafted from soft, organic cotton and offer a comfortable fit that's perfect for everyday use.

Its reusable design can be disinfected or washed after each wear, minimising your exposure and optimising your safety and ease - as well as the safety and ease of others.

Termin8 Disposable Surgical Face Mask x50 | £29.99 from Superdrug

If you’re after face masks in bulk then Superdrug should is your first-stop shop.

This box of 50 disposable face masks have elasticated ear loops for a comfortable fit.

You can find a full list of where to buy a face mask in the UK here.