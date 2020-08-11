Stay cool in the heatwave with Argos’ top-rated £25 gazebo

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

England’s latest heatwave is in full swing. Temperatures reached a sweltering 38C on Monday 10 August, the fifth day in a row that thermometers in the South of England passed the 30C mark.

While you may already have purchased a fan from Amazon and a few quirky cooling products, such as a ‘chillow’ (AKA a cooling pillow), to help you stay cool inside. Enjoying the hot weather in your garden, without melting, is a tricky task - even if you already own a paddling pool.

So if, like us, you’ve been moving around your outdoor space every 15 minutes to try and find that one shady spot, there is a more permanent solution you may want to consider: A gazebo.

So, instead of overheating all week long (once again), we’ve found a gazebo that has thousand of five-star reviews and isn’t going to break the bank.

Why we rate it

If you’ve already invested in new outdoor furniture, a paddling pool and a few garden games you probably don’t really want to spend much more of making your garden summer-ready – especially when we all know warm weather doesn’t last forever in Britain.

Enter: Argos’ Home Garden Gazebo, which only costs £25.

How can that be any good, you ask? Well, 81% of customers would recommended the product and it comes with more than 1,200 five-star reviews.

It’s made from a steel frame to remain sturdy and isn’t only great value, but is easy-to-assemble too, with only one person being needed to put it together.

Plus, having an outdoor cover isn’t just useful in a heatwave.

From summer BBQs to fishing or camping on a British staycation - you’re bound to get plenty of use out of this £25 gazebo, making it worth every penny.

What the reviews say

“A great value product which has been a great asset for social distancing!”

“Easy to put up and down. Did it on my own and took about 20mins. Looks smart enough and has cords to tie down and secure. Provides shade and is waterproof but I wouldn’t chance leaving it out in the wind unless you secured it down with more sturdy ropes. Great value. Cheaper than a garden umbrella and good for kids to play under in the sun.”

“I bought this to cover my grandsons’ paddling pool in the hot weather. This is very good value for money and very easy to assemble. I have already recommended this item to friends, very happy with my purchase.”

“This has been a great purchase. It has given us a place in the garden to meet and socially distance during lockdown. It has been up for weeks [through] rain and wind, and it’s done really well. It looks good and has served us well.”

“Exactly what I needed for a patio that receives too much sun. We can now enjoy it all day. Easy to assemble and sturdy.”

Buy it: Argos Home 2.7m x 2.7m Garden Gazebo | £25 from Argos

