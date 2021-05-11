This £39.99 charcoal BBQ will see you through those summer garden parties
BBQ season is upon us and from 17 May groups of up to 30 people can meet up outside in the UK.
For many of us, that will mean a diary filled with al fresco drinks and crispy, flavoursome barbecued food.
Rather than buy disposable barbecues, which aren't the most environmentally-friendly (nor the most purse-friendly in the long run), we recommend investing in an affordable reusable version that's perfect for a smaller group.
The Landmann Pedestal Round Charcoal BBQ from John Lewis is designed to cater for six people and is portable so you can cook up a storm whoever's garden you're in. Plus, it costs less than £40.
Why we rate it:
Aesthetically-pleasing, with wooden handles and a sleek stainless steel base, this barbecue won't become an eye-sore in your perfectly-manicured outdoor space.
The Landmann is also easy to assemble (a crucial factor when buying a portable barbecue) and has a windshield on the grill, so you needn't worry about the weather.
There's a removable ash catcher for easy cleaning and a base disc to help control air flow. It also comes with a two year guarantee.
It's one of the most affordable BBQs available at John Lewis, costing £39.99. However, if you want to bag yourself a new barbie you may want to hurry as a huge selection of styles have already sold out.
Buy it: Landmann Pedestal Round Charcoal BBQ | £39.99 from John Lewis
The Investment Options
If you're looking to spend a little more on the summer gadget, this charcoal Weber BBQ, which is under £200, is also flying off the shelves.
Weber One Touch E4710 Original Kettle Charcoal BBQ | £187.99 from John Lewis
If you're after a gas option, John Lewis' own design is also under £200. It cooks for up to four people, has a warming rack and is great value for money according to the reviews.