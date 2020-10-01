The best cheap GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke for October 2020

Price competition between cheap action video camera brands is incredible. GoPro makes some of the best action cameras available. The GoPro Hero5 Black considered the current standard for these rugged handheld devices. The GoPro downside, however, is their prices. It’s a good thing, then, that GoPro isn’t the only choice for small action cameras. Crosstour, Akaso, Campark, VTech, Vivitar, and a select number of other manufacturers have entered this burgeoning market with high-quality, low-cost action cams and underwater video recorders of their own. Now is a great time to

pick one up for as low as $29.

Best Cheap GoPro Alternatives

Yuntab 1080p action camera

— $29

If you’re seeking a really affordable GoPro alternative, Yuntab is a great entry-level option. Although you’re not likely to find a 4K unit at this price, the Yuntab still boasts impressive camera features including, 1080p video recording capability, a wide-angle lens, and a vibrant 2-inch LCD display. The Yuntab action cam also utilizes a 5-megapixel sensor for shooting still and time-lapse photos. Included with the device is a durable waterproof case, which makes the Yuntab perfect for all of your underwater adventures at depths of up to 100 feet.

At just $23 on Amazon, the Yuntab 1080p cam is the perfect choice for those who want to dip their feet into the world of decent action cameras without spending an arm and a leg on a GoPro camera.





$29 from Amazon

Vtech Kidizoom action camera

If you’ve got a young adventurer or aspiring action photographer in your life, then check out the kid-friendly (not to mention wallet-friendly) Kidizoom from Vtech. This easy-to-use action cam captures both video and still photos, and is loaded with preprogrammed filters and editing effects. The Kidizoom comes packed with a rugged case that’s waterproof at up to 6 feet – perfect for taking to the pool or the beach – along with both a bike mount, skateboard mount, and an adhesive helmet mount, though it won’t handle low light well.

It may not be the GoPro Hero5 Black, Hero3, or Hero Session, but the VTech Kidizoom is a great cheap action camera for any aspiring adventurer.





$45 from Amazon

Crosstour Action Camera 1080P Full HD Wi-Fi 12MP Waterproof Cam

— $43

View photos

