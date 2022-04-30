How affordability could scare off the immigrants Canada wants to retain

·7 min read
Retaining skilled immigrants matters to Canada, with a labour shortage and aging workforce. But the pay gap new Canadians face &#x002014; along with soaring inflation and a housing crisis in many areas &#x002014; could make that difficult. (Stephen Lubig/CBC - image credit)
Retaining skilled immigrants matters to Canada, with a labour shortage and aging workforce. But the pay gap new Canadians face — along with soaring inflation and a housing crisis in many areas — could make that difficult. (Stephen Lubig/CBC - image credit)

When Nicaraguan-born Franco Rayo moved to New Brunswick in 2017 as an international student, he was open to the idea of making Canada home.

Rayo received his master in business administration from the University of New Brunswick in 2018 and got a job in auditing that paid $45,000 annually. Holding two degrees from the U.S. and Canada, Rayo says finding work was difficult and the compensation he was being offered was disappointing.

"My issue was they were offering me entry-level jobs," he said. "I don't know if it's because I'm from another country."

With a wife and young son, Rayo says he was dipping into his savings to sustain the lifestyle he wanted for his family.

Their situation eventually led Franco, 33, and his wife Natalie Rayo, 29, to make a drastic change to their lives. About a year into the pandemic, the family of three packed their bags and headed for Nicaragua.

While the rising cost of living — with inflation soaring to 6.7 per cent — is affecting all Canadians, the reality is that new immigrants still earn less than the general population.

Now, a recent survey conducted by Leger in partnership with the Institute for Canadian Citizenship is suggesting that squeeze may get in the way of retaining new immigrants.

"Canada tells itself a story about being this paradise for newcomers, and we wanted to see how true that was," said Daniel Bernhard, CEO of the Institute for Canadian Citizenship (ICC).

Plans to leave

The federal government doesn't track migrant retention, but according to Statistics Canada, 50 per cent of international students had no tax records one year after graduation, suggesting they've left the country.

In the ICC survey, 23 per cent of new Canadians with a university education responded that they were planning to leave the country in the next two years.

For new Canadians under the age of 35, that number was 30 per cent. However, it's not clear how this compares to intentions in previous years.

The survey was conducted between Feb. 24 and 28 with 2013 respondents using an online panel. Although an accurate margin of error cannot be calculated, for comparison, a probability sample of 2000 respondents would have a margin of error of ±2.5%, 19 times out of 20.

Rayo is now settled in Managua with his family and runs his own business, though he's maintained his permanent resident status in Canada. His wife Natalie, who grew up in New Brunswick, says they enjoy a better quality of life than they did in Moncton, feeling less financially pinched.

"I did not expect to move to Nicaragua, but when it came down to it for our future, my husband and I and my son, that was the best option for us," she said.

On a national level, there are implications if immigrants choose not to stay. The country faces a labour shortage, and policymakers are hoping immigration can help fill gaps in the workforce — with plans to transition more than 400,000 new immigrants to permanent residents this year.

Between 2016 and 2021, the number of seniors 65 years and older is growing six times faster than children ages zero to 14, a finding with serious implications for the economy.

WATCH | Looming fears for the impact of Canada's rapidly aging population:

Cost of living will push immigrants to leave, survey suggests

However, immigrants have historically reported challenges relating to employment, with many forced to work low-skilled jobs despite their foreign credentials.

According to Statistics Canada, the median income for immigrants admitted to Canada in 2018 was $31,900 one year later. Although that's the highest it's been since 1981, it's still 18 per cent lower than the median income of the general population.

Now, newcomers are also facing a housing affordability crisis and record-high inflation, raising the question: how appealing is Canada to immigrants?

Berhard said the findings of the survey should give Canadians "pause."

"We have to ask ourselves what benefits Canada is providing to immigrants because we're in a competition with the rest of the world," he said.

"People are not able to earn to their actual potential," he said. "The standard of living that they might reasonably expect or even that they have in their home country is becoming less and less attainable."

In the survey, 64 per cent of new Canadians agreed with the statement "the rising cost of living in Canada means immigrants are less likely to stay in Canada."

According to Statistics Canada, 31 per cent of recent immigrants were spending over 30 per cent of their income on shelter costs, in comparison to only 18 per cent of the general population.

Not enough data on immigrant retention

Economist Mikal Skuterud from the University of Waterloo says it's difficult to come to any conclusions from the survey because of the absence of data from previous years.

It highlights the need for the federal government to be tracking how many people leaving the country and why they're choosing to leave, he said.

"A huge part of the challenge for Canada and policymakers is not just attracting immigrants with high levels of human capital, but also retaining them," said Skuterud.

The economist says there is a risk of losing the highest skilled immigrants to the United States where salaries can be more lucrative.

However, Skuterud doesn't believe cost of living is likely to drive immigrants away in droves.

WATCH | Canada's inflation rate spikes to 6.7% in biggest jump since 1991:

"When people make choices about where to move or if to move at all, what they're doing is evaluating their economic well-being in one place versus somewhere else," he said, adding that many countries around the world are also grappling with high inflation right now.

"Migration is very costly and inflation is a temporary phenomenon," he said. "The idea that people are suddenly going to uproot themselves to leave for somewhere else, I don't think it's credible."

Showcasing the immigrant experience

When Manpreet Singh and Harmeet Kaur immigrated to Canada in 2018, the couple had a hard time finding information on how to navigate the country as new immigrants.

That got them to start their own YouTube channel.

"We thought of making videos and [sharing] our journey," said Singh.

Harmeet Singh
Harmeet Singh

The couple's YouTube channel "Canadian Couple Vlogs" has over half a million subscribers and has videos about everything from how to move to Canada to what life is like after immigrating. They even have a video on why immigrants choose to leave Canada.

"No one is sharing their failures and no one is sharing the challenges that they face in Canada," said Singh.

From cold winters to cost of living, Singh said there are a lot of challenges immigrants face in Canada that they should know about before moving.

Singh and Kaur had mentally prepared themselves for some of those challenges, expecting to take a hit financially at first.

Although the couple managed to find work within a few months of arriving, Singh says his lack of Canadian work experience was an obstacle when applying for jobs. Luckily, though, his experience working for Walmart from India helped him land work with Walmart Canada, he said.

If it weren't for the couple's jobs in IT and the YouTube channel serving as a side hustle, Singh says "it would have been very difficult."

Bernhard from the Institute of Canadian Citizenship says there's a failure to fully "appraise" the skills and value newcomers newcomers have to offer. And as many employers report challenges with finding labour he says they need to get better at recognizing the skills immigrants have to offer.

"That's not just a moral or an ethical imperative. That's also your competitive advantage in the marketplace," he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • After promising season, expectations for upstart Raptors only rise from here

    In the end, the Toronto Raptors dug themselves into too deep a hole. For three days between Games 5 and 6, momentum seemed firmly on the side of the Raptors becoming the first NBA team to come back from a 3-0 series deficit. Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers was getting defensive over his spotty playoff record, MVP finalist Joel Embiid was questioning co-star James Harden's aggressiveness, and the plucky Raptors were one home win away from forcing Game 7. It, rather emphatically, didn't h

  • Stars take final playoff spot with 4-3 OT loss to Coyotes

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa scored on the first shot of the game for Dallas, Joe Pavelski had two assists to reach a career high in points at age 37 and the Stars wrapped up the Western Conference's final playoff spot in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. After a seven-round shootout victory at home over Vegas on Tuesday night, the Stars needed only one point to join Nashville in the two wild-card spots. The Stars got that point by getting to overtime, though they ble

  • Dynasties are cool but it's time for a new Stanley Cup story

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian explains why he doesn't want too see one last run for the Penguins, Sam says she doesn't have the stomach for a Tampa three-peat, and Omar makes the case against defensive Dallas.

  • Path to the Stanley Cup Final goes through Sunrise

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Panthers' position as the top team in the NHL's Eastern Conference and whether Tampa Bay should still be considered favourites.

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Don't sleep on the Boston Bruins

    Despite the strength in depth of the Atlantic Division, Boston may land a favourable first-round matchup if they face Carolina, who are down to their third-choice goaltender, and if they progress, the Bruins would likely be considered favourite against either the Rangers or Penguins.&nbsp;

  • Evaluating Pascal Siakam's play vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam got off to a slow start in the series but picked it up over the final few games. Did he meet expectations?

  • Boston Red Sox top Toronto Blue Jays 7-1 to end four-game losing skid

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays were forced to search for small victories Wednesday after dropping a 7-1 decision to the Boston Red Sox. Starter Ross Stripling threw a season-high five innings, the team's high-leverage relievers got a much-needed break and backup infielder Gosuke Katoh doubled in the fourth inning for his first big-league hit. There was little else to choose from as the Blue Jays had an uneventful performance after the dramatics of a walk-off win a night earlier. Stripling, init

  • Predators make the playoffs despite 5-4 OT loss to Flames

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk forced overtime by scoring with a second left in the third and Elias Lindholm’s OT goal secured the Calgary Flames’ 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Despite losing its third straight, Nashville clinched a wild-card spot thanks to Dallas’ shootout win over Vegas. Dillon Dube scored twice and Noah Hanifin also had a goal for Calgary, winners of three straight. Dan Vladar made 19 saves. “What that game did for us, bringing us togethe

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Drake Batherson's two goals lead Senators to 5-4 overtime win vs. Devils

    OTTAWA — Drake Batherson scored his second of the night in overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Tim Stutzle, with a pair of goals, and Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa (32-41-7). Brady Tkachuk chipped in three assists, while Anton Forsberg made 37 saves. It was a rough night for Chabot and “D” partner Travis Hamonic as they were on the ice for all four of New Jersey's goals. Nolan Foote had a pair of goals for the Devils (27-44-9), who have

  • Gallant has Rangers headed to playoffs in first season

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers pointed to Gerard Gallant’s success as a head coach when he was hired last June to take over a team that was struggling to develop an identity during a three-year rebuilding effort. The veteran coach previously led Florida to the Atlantic Division title in 2016, Vegas to the Pacific Division title and the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season in 2018, and guided Canada from an 0-3 start to the gold medal at the world championships last year. Gallant has c

  • Panthers blanks Sens, secure NHL's best record, home ice

    OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice and Spencer Knight stopped 27 shots for his second career shutout as the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 4-0 on Thursday night. With the victory and Nashville’s 5-4 shootout win over Western Conference-leading Colorado (56-18-7), the Panthers (58-17-6) clinched their first Presidents' Trophy for the best record in the regular season and home ice advantage throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs. Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett also scored f

  • Predators make the playoffs despite 5-4 OT loss to Flames

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk forced overtime by scoring with a second left in the third and Elias Lindholm’s OT goal secured the Calgary Flames’ 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Despite losing its third straight, Nashville clinched a wild-card spot thanks to Dallas’ shootout win over Vegas. Dillon Dube scored twice and Noah Hanifin also had a goal for Calgary, winners of three straight. Dan Vladar made 19 saves. “What that game did for us, bringing us togethe

  • Trial starts 8 years after South Africa soccer star killed

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Testimony began Monday in the trial of five men charged with murder in the shooting death of South Africa national soccer team captain Senzo Meyiwa eight years ago. The men are charged with killing Meyiwa in a house robbery in the township of Vosloorus near Johannesburg in October 2014. Meyiwa, who was 27, was shot in the chest at his girlfriend's family home. The killing outraged South Africans, who are generally used to stories of violent crime in a country with

  • Nick Nurse on Pascal Siakam, staying focused heading into Game 6

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his team weathering each storm, Pascal Siakam's impressive game, Scottie Barnes' health and remaining focused heading back to Toronto.

  • Raptors fans dunk on Goran Dragic after Nets get swept by Celtics

    Goran Dragic had "higher ambitions" than playing for the Raptors, who have outlasted the Nets in the NBA playoffs.

  • NCAA President Mark Emmert stepping down no later than 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NCAA President Mark Emmert is stepping down after 12 tumultuous years of leading an association that has become marginalized while college sports has undergone massive changes and been besieged by political and legal attacks. NCAA Board of Governors Chairman John DeGioia announced the move Tuesday and said it was by mutual agreement. Emmert will continue to serve in his role until a new president is place or until June 30, 2023. “Throughout my tenure I’ve emphasized the need