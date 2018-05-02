AFF Cup: 2016 deja vu for Malaysia





Malaysia have been drawn in Group A of the 2018 AFF Cup, alongside Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos, in the draw event that was held in Jakarta, Indonesia on Wednesday.

Coincidentally, Cambodia, Vietnam and Myanmar were also in Malaysia's group in the previous edition in 2016, which saw Malaysia fail to progress into the knockout stage.

Group B meanwhile sees the involvement of Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore and the play-off winners between Brunei and East Timor.

This year's edition, the 12th tournament since it was first contested in 1996, will see several changes to the competition, with the first a change to the official tournament crest.

The two group stage will now be contested by 10 teams who are separated into two groups, from the previous eight sides. But the most significant change is that beginning this edition, the group stage will no longer be held in one or two host countries. Instead, each team will play against two group opponents at home, and the remaining two opponents away.

This year's competition will take place between November 8 to December 15. Malaysia will travel to Cambodia on November 8, before hosting Laos on November 12, playing away against Vietnam on November 16, and entertaining Myanmar at home on November 24.