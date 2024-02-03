Afcon 2023: Ronwen Williams saves four spot kicks as South Africa beat Cape Verde on penalties

Ronwen Williams denied Gilson Benchimol with a superb save in second-half added time of normal time and stopped four penalties as South Africa beat Cape Verde

Ronwen Williams saved four spot kicks to help South Africa reach the semi-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on penalties following a 0-0 draw against Cape Verde.

Bebe, Willy Semedo, Laros Duarte and Patrick Andrade were all denied in the shootout by the outstanding Williams, who also made a spectacular late save to tip Gilson Benchimol's first-time strike against the woodwork and ensure the gruelling quarter-final entered extra time.

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha made two exceptional saves in quick succession shortly after extra time began to deny Mihlali Mayambela and Teboho Mokoena.

South Africa will now have the chance to avenge their defeat to Nigeria on their last appearance in the Afcon semi-finals, when they were beaten 2-0 by the Super Eagles in 2000.

The 1996 champions will attempt to bridge a 24-place gap in Fifa's rankings when they meet the three-time winners in Bouake on Wednesday (17:00 GMT).