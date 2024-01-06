AFC Wimbledon 1-3 Ipswich Town: Tractor Boys progress in FA Cup

Championship promotion chasers Ipswich Town held off a spirited 10-man AFC Wimbledon at the Cherry Red Records Stadium to move into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

A confident start saw Town go ahead when the excellent Nathan Broadhead's strike was turned into his own net by Josh Davison.

The hosts, seventh in League Two, responded impressively to level from the penalty spot through Jake Reeves.

But Ipswich seized control to lead by half-time when defender Axel Tuanzebe headed in his first goal for the club and the second-half dismissal of Harry Pell for a second yellow card left the Dons with too much to do against a side 53 places above them in the football pyramid.

Jack Taylor made absolutely sure of the win in the 90th minute, tapping the ball in from close range as the visitors progressed beyond the third round for the second consecutive season.

Taylor's late effort, when keeper Alex Bass could only parry a Wes Burns strike, finally ended hopes of Johnnie Jackson's side forcing a replay at Portman Road after a performance full of endeavour, but they pushed Town all the way.

Pell's departure just before the hour, after appearing to catch George Edmundson with an elbow, could have easily led to a heavy defeat against an increasingly confident Town, who made a welcome and deserved return to a winning ways after a five-game winless run which included four draws and has left them 10 points behind Championship leaders Leicester City.

Their only goal in the previous four games was an own goal in the 1-1 draw with Leicester on Boxing Day and it was another that saw them take the lead, Davison the unlucky player to turn the ball past keeper Bass at the near post after Broadhead steered a short corner towards the far post.

The Wimbledon response was both swift and decisive, and after Ryan Johnson headed a great chance over the bar, a Taylor handball resulted in Reeves making it 1-1 from the penalty spot.

Jake Reeves drew Wimbledon level from the penalty spot with his fourth goal of the season

Davison and Aron Sasu were posing problems for the visiting defence but Town regained their composure and began to take control, showing the form that has taken them into the automatic promotion places. The tireless Broadhead went close from a tight angle and then forced a fine save from Bass after a deft touch and lovely turn.

The reprieve was brief as another corner saw Town go ahead, Tuanzebe bravely nodding the ball home.

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans shot into the side netting for the Dons before the break, but Ipswich had the better openings, notably a thumping strike by Cameron Humphreys deflecting onto the post, and they dominated after Pell's early exit.

AFC Wimbledon, who had won five of their past six home games in the FA Cup, did test keeper Walton through Armani Little's strike, but Town had plenty of chances.

Humphreys again went close, a decent far post header after a flowing move, debutant Jeremy Sarmiento was also denied by keeper Bass and Luke Woolfenden had a goal ruled out for offside before Taylor's simple third goal.