AFC Wild Card rankings: Contenders for remaining playoff spots ahead of Week 17

Week 16 of the NFL season came to a close with the Baltimore Ravens' 33-19 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas Day. There are just two weeks left in the regular season before the playoffs kick off in mid-January.

Each conference has seven playoff spots: four division winners and three wild card teams. After Week 16, two AFC teams have clinched playoff spots: Baltimore (12-3) and the Miami Dolphins (11-4).

That leaves five playoff spots available to 10 teams in the AFC. Currently, the Kansas City Chiefs (9-6) and Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7) lead the AFC West and AFC South, respectively. With those teams aside, here's how the rest of the wild card contenders rank in the AFC:

Yes, a recently retired Joe Flacco is the starting quarterback. The Browns' injury report is lengthy and includes key players like guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller, running back Kareem Hunt, cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson, and safety Juan Thornhill.

But this Browns team has one of the best defenses in recent NFL history. The unit is the best by DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), a metric that calculates a unit's success on each play and compares it to the league average. Having arguably the best defense in the league makes Cleveland a dangerous wild card team.

A month ago, the Bills would've been much lower on this list after a tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in overtime. Since their bye in Week 13, Buffalo's rattled off three wins to push themselves near the top of the wild card race.

The Bills' running game powered a big win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15 and quarterback Josh Allen had a solid game in the comeback victory over the Chargers in Week 16. An offense with Allen, Stefon Diggs, and James Cook along with a defense playing solid football is enough to make them a contender in the AFC. Two divisional games to close the regular season - including a Week 18 matchup with Miami - means the Bills are still in play for the AFC East title and a top-four playoff spot.

Houston gets a slight nod over Indianapolis here presuming starting quarterback C.J. Stroud returns to the lineup in Week 17 against the Tennessee Titans. Without Stroud, the Texans have struggled to an overtime win over the Titans and a loss to the Browns in the last two weeks.

If Stroud returns for the final two games, the Texans have the frontrunner for offensive rookie of the year under center. That's enough to make Houston a contender in the playoffs as a wild card team.

The Colts have gone 5-2 in their last seven games but had a rough go against the Atlanta Falcons. The offense had its second-worst day of the year in total yards and scored just 10 points, tied for the season-low.

The Colts have a convincing win over fellow wild card hopeful Pittsburgh in Week 15, and their defense has forced at least one turnover in 14 of their 15 games. If they play well in key matchups against the Las Vegas Raiders and Texans to close out the season, the Colts could be a surprise contender behind backup quarterback Gardner Minshew II.

Three weeks ago, the Raiders looked well out of the playoffs after a 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. But a big win over the Los Angeles Chargers and an improbable win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday has them square in the hunt for a playoff spot.

The Raiders' defense has forced seven turnovers in the last two games and is in its best three-game stretch of the season. Even with rookie Aidan O'Connell starting at quarterback, Las Vegas has a great shot behind that defense and games against the Colts and Denver Broncos - who they beat in Week 1.

The Steelers stopped a three-game losing skid with Saturday's big win over the Bengals. Pittsburgh's offense looked good with Mason Rudolph under center but was buoyed by the defense's three turnovers. Two wins over the Bengals are the Steelers' only victories in the last month and a half.

The Steelers have tough road matchups to close the year against the Seattle Seahawks and the Ravens. Neither team will be an easy outing for a team that's been inconsistent since the bye week.

Despite a 1-5 start, Denver worked its way back into the playoff conversation with big wins over the Chiefs, Bills, and Browns. Losses to Detroit and New England in consecutive weeks have dropped them down to the bottom of the playoff picture.

The Broncos defense is second in the league in turnovers but hasn't held up in recent weeks, allowing 343 yards per game in the last four weeks. Denver's offense has struggled over that stretch as well (291 yards, 20 points per game). The Broncos have an opportunity to turn things around with two divisional games to close the season but will need a big turnaround.

Cincinnati's playoff hopes took a major hit with Saturday's loss to the Steelers. The loss ended a three-game winning streak that kept the Bengals in the playoff picture without star quarterback Joe Burrow.

The offense is putting up yards and points in the last month but the defense is now 31st in yards allowed per game. Even with offensive stars like Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Joe Mixon, it's tough to see Cincinnati breaking through, especially with an 0-5 division record and games against the Chiefs and Browns to close the season.

