AFC playoff predictions: New challengers threaten Patriots' streak of title games

The Patriots have played in the AFC championship game for seven consecutive seasons, coming away with four conference titles in that span. There is a sense, however, that this year could resemble the beginning of the three-year stretch 10 seasons ago in which New England failed to reach the title game.

Old competition like Indianapolis, Denver and Baltimore will not be factors, and Pittsburgh is running out of time to knock off Tom Brady and Bill Belichick when it counts most. But other defensive-minded powerhouses are developing in the AFC, and there might be just enough of an opening for the Patriots to suffer a mild hangover after their loss in Super Bowl 52.





MORE 2018 PICKS:

AFC: East | West | North | South

NFC: East | West | North | South





2018 AFC playoff predictions: Seeding

1. Chargers (13-3), AFC West champions

It could be a beautiful season for the Bolts, especially if they wear those powder blue jerseys a little more often. The Chargers already have been struck with injuries (Hunter Henry, Jason Verrett), but Philip Rivers is overdue for the biggest of breakthroughs now that he is finally equipped with the team to do so.

2. Jaguars (13-3), AFC South champions

"Sacksonville" retained its elite population for the most part and will be dominant for at least one more season with Calais Campbell still rolling. The running game should get a little more help from a more efficient passing game, leading to stronger complementary football overall.

3. Patriots (13-3), AFC East champions

The Pats stay with the Bolts and the Jags in the standings, but they get the short stick in tiebreakers. Brady and Belichick should be considered dangerous from any playoff seed, but things usually do not end well for New England when it does not have a first-round bye and home-field advantage.

4. Steelers (11-5), AFC North champions

Story Continues

Pittsburgh should walk through a division in which Cleveland might be the new second-best team. But the Steelers have a tough schedule outside of the AFC North, including matchups with the Patriots and Jaguars.

MORE: 2018 NFC playoff predictions

5. Titans (10-6), AFC wild card

Some think Tennessee will take a step back under new head coach MIke Vrabel and coordinators Dean Pess and Matt LaFleur. But the Titans also upgraded their personnel, and the coaching staff will ensure that both QB Marcus Mariota and the defense will improve upon past successes. The Titans are not as good as the Jaguars, but they will be hungry for more playoff victories.

6. Texans (9-7), AFC wild card

Can a healthy Deshaun Watson and J.J. Watt make this much of a difference for coach Bill O'Brien? The battle for the AFC's final playoff spot will be wide open, and Houston is best suited to walk through the door with two players who can take over games.





2018 AFC playoffs: Picks by round

— Wild-card playoffs: Patriots over Texans; Titans over Steelers

Brady outduels Watson, and Mariota adds to his road playoff magic as Pittsburgh falls to another AFC South team at home.

— Divisional playoffs: Jaguars over Patriots; Chargers over Titans

Jacksonville finishes its business against New England in a playoff rematch, and Rivers gets Los Angeles past Mariota and Tennessee.

— AFC championship game: Chargers over Jaguars

The size of LA's stadium does not matter; the team's heart will be huge. The relentless competitiveness of Rivers and coach Anthony Lynn will pay off as the wild lightning ride ends with a trip to Atlanta.

MORE: Super Bowl 53 prediction: Who has edge in Saints vs. Chargers?

-

-