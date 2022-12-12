AFC playoff picture: Bills, Chiefs remain top teams in standings after NFL Week 14

Week 14 is nearly complete, and the NFL playoff picture beginning to gain more focus.

More specifically, looking at the AFC race: the Buffalo Bills remain in the No. 1 spot after defeating the New York Jets on Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs are in position for the No. 2 seed after another win over the division-rival Denver Broncos.

The Baltimore Ravens remain atop the AFC North by virtue of a tiebreaker over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Tennessee Titans are in first place in the conference's worst division. The Bengals, Miami Dolphins and Jets round out the AFC's wild-card spots.

Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) celebrates making a sack against the New York Jets.

Here are the AFC playoff standings:

1. Buffalo Bills (10-3), AFC East leaders.

Remaining schedule: vs. Dolphins, at Bears, at Bengals, vs. Patriots

2. Kansas City Chiefs (10-3), AFC West leaders.

Remaining schedule: at Texans, vs. Seahawks, vs. Broncos, at Raiders

3. Baltimore Ravens (9-4), AFC North leaders.

Remaining schedule: at Browns, vs. Falcons, vs. Steelers, at Bengals

4. Tennessee Titans (7-6), AFC South leaders.

Remaining schedule: at Chargers, vs. Texans, vs. Cowboys, at Jaguars

5. Cincinnati Bengals (9-4), wild card No. 1.

Remaining schedule: at Buccaneers, at Patriots, vs. Bills, vs. Ravens

6. Miami Dolphins (8-4), wild card No. 2.

Remaining schedule: at Chargers, at Bills, vs. Packers, at Patriots, vs. Jets

7. New York Jets (7-6), wild card No. 3.

Remaining schedule: vs. Lions, vs. Jaguars, at Seahawks, at Dolphins

