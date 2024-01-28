AFC & NFC Championship NFL Games: How To Watch Chiefs Vs Ravens & 49ers Vs Lions Live Online & On TV

The two teams facing off at Super Bowl LVIII will be determined this weekend when the NFC and AFC crown their champions on Sunday, Jan. 28.

Vying for the AFC championship are the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens, with a home-field advantage for the latter as the teams will play at M&T Bank Stadium. Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes will face off starting at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Jim Nantz will give the play-by-play, Tony Romo is set as analyst and Tracy Wolfson will report from the sidelines.

Taylor Swift fans will be on the lookout at the AFC championship to see the singer cheering on her partner, Travis Kelce, every time he makes a play.

The NFC Championship game will take place at Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, who will face the Detroit Lions. Brock Purdy and Jared Goff will face off on Fox starting at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT. Kevin Brukhard will give the play-by-play on the Fox broadcast, with Greg Olsen analyzing the game. Set to report from the sidelines will be Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi.

One of the big stories of the NFC game is the Lions, as they are one win away from the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1991 season.

Both games are available for streaming on mobile devices via a subscription to NFL+.

The two winning teams of each conference will meet on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas, as Allegiant Stadium will host the Super Bowl.

