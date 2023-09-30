AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) most popular amongst individual investors who own 43% of the shares, institutions hold 35%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by individual investors in AFC Gamma indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 19 shareholders own 50% of the company

Insider ownership in AFC Gamma is 22%

If you want to know who really controls AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 43% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And institutions on the other hand have a 35% ownership in the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of AFC Gamma, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AFC Gamma?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that AFC Gamma does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see AFC Gamma's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

AFC Gamma is not owned by hedge funds. With a 18% stake, CEO Leonard Tannenbaum is the largest shareholder. BlackRock, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 6.5% of common stock, and ETF Managers Group LLC holds about 5.5% of the company stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 19 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of AFC Gamma

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of AFC Gamma, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$238m, and insiders have US$52m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 43% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over AFC Gamma. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

