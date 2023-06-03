AFC Energy plc's (LON:AFC) recent 14% pullback adds to one-year year losses, institutional owners may take drastic measures

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in AFC Energy implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Insiders have bought recently

A look at the shareholders of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 62% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And so it follows that institutional investors was the group most impacted after the company's market cap fell to UK£112m last week after a 14% drop in the share price. The recent loss, which adds to a one-year loss of 44% for stockholders, may not sit well with this group of investors. Often called “market makers”, institutions wield significant power in influencing the price dynamics of any stock. Hence, if weakness in AFC Energy's share price continues, institutional investors may feel compelled to sell the stock, which might not be ideal for individual investors.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AFC Energy?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

AFC Energy already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of AFC Energy, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in AFC Energy. DZ Bank AG, Asset Management Arm is currently the largest shareholder, with 6.0% of shares outstanding. HBOS Investment Fund Managers Limited is the second largest shareholder owning 5.5% of common stock, and HSBC Global Asset Management (UK) Limited holds about 5.2% of the company stock.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 25 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of AFC Energy

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of AFC Energy plc in their own names. It appears that the board holds about UK£721k worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of UK£112m. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 36% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over AFC Energy. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand AFC Energy better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for AFC Energy (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

