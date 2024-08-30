AFC East: Can Dolphins overtake Bills? Can Jets’ Rodgers stay healthy? Pats rebuilding

AFC EAST

Coach: Sean McDermott (eighth season with the Bills, 73-41 in the regular season, 5-6 in the playoffs).

Last season: 11-6 (first in the division), lost in the AFC Divisional round to Kansas City.

Key additions: WR Keon Coleman, WR Mack Hollins, WR Curtis Samuel, T La’el Collins, S Taylor Rapp.

Key subtractions: WR Stefon Diggs, WR Gabe Davis, CB Tre’Davious White, S Jordan Poyer, EDGE Leonard Floyd.

Looking ahead: The Bills extended their four-year reign atop the AFC East last season—barely. Buffalo needed a season-ending five-game winning streak—and simultaneous collapse by the rival Dolphins—to win yet another division crown. Making it five straight will be tough with Miami continuing to improve, two-time All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs gone and star linebacker Matt Milano already nursing an injury, but the Bills still have Josh Allen and the superstar quarterback will always make them a contender.

Coach: Mike McDaniel (third season with the Dolphins, 20-14 in the regular season, 0-2 in the playoffs).

Last season: 11-6 (second in the division), lost in the AFC Wild Card round to Kansas City.

Key additions: WR Odell Beckham Jr., EDGE Chop Robinson, LB Jordyn Brooks, CB Kendall Fuller, S Jordan Poyer.

Key subtractions: IOL Robert Hunt, DL Raekwon Davis, DL Christian Wilkins, EDGE Andrew Van Ginkel, CB Xavien Howard.

Looking ahead: Is this finally the year for the Dolphins? Miami hasn’t won the AFC East since 2008, but the Bills may be in a transition period, the Patriots are awful and the Jets are a major unknown. Although their defense is in for a bit of a change with star defensive lineman Christian Wilkins gone and a new defensive coordinator in place, the Dolphins should be as explosive as ever on offense with star wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle making perhaps the best tandem in the NFL.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Coach: Jerod Mayo (first season as an NFL head coach).

Last season: 4-13 (fourth in the division).

Key additions: QB Jacoby Brissett, QB Drake Maye, RB Antonio Gibson, WR K.J. Osborn, WR Ja’Lynn Polk.

Key subtractions: QB Mac Jones, RB Ezekiel Elliott, EDGE Matthew Judon, LB Mack Wilson, CB J.C. Jackson.

Looking ahead: It’s a new era for the Patriots and it probably won’t start off very well. The AFC East could be one of the best divisions in the NFL this year and New England is in the early stages of a rebuild. The Patriots’ season will be defined almost entirely by how well rookie quarterback Drake Maye fares.

Coach: Robert Saleh (fourth season with the Jets, 18-33 in the regular season).

Last season: 7-10 (third in the division).

Key additions: QB Jordan Travis, T Olu Fashanu, T Tyron Smith, DL Javon Kinlaw, EDGE Haason Reddick.

Key subtractions: T Mekhi Becton, T Duane Brown, DL Quinton Jefferson, EDGE Bryce Huff, CB Bryce Hall.

Looking ahead: Take two: After Aaron Rodgers’ debut season with the Jets lasted all of five minutes before his season ended with a torn Achilles tendon, New York will run it back with the 40-year-old quarterback. If Rodgers is still a star, the Jets have a real chance to win the AFC East and contend for a Super Bowl because their defense, led by star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and star cornerback Sauce Gardner, is about as good a unit as there is in the NFL and Breece Hall might be poised to become one of the best running backs in the league.