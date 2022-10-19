AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as AFC Bournemouth face Southampton in the Premier League today.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Bournemouth vs Southampton
Bournemouth vs Southampton team news
AFC Bournemouth 0 - 1 Southampton FC
19:54 , admin
Armstrong sprints clear on the break for the leaders, and lays the ball off to Ward-Prowse, but his cross into the area is blocked by Tavernier!
19:53 , admin
— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 19, 2022
19:52 , admin
Fredericks floats a cross into the box as the towering Billing jumps high for it, but Bazunu climbs higher and punches the ball clear!
19:52 , admin
Solanke skilfully brings down a cross-field pass, but can't find a teammate as the ball is cut out by Caleta-Car.
19:50 , admin
Bournemouth have lost just one of their five Premier League home games this season. They’ve kept three clean sheets at home so far, with three of their five goals conceded at the Vitality Stadium coming in that sole 3-0 defeat to Arsenal.
19:49 , admin
SAVED!!! Cook's cross into the box is headed clear, but Senesi heads back in and finds Billing. He turns and smashes a volley with his left foot, which is tipped over from close range by Bazunu!
19:49 , admin
Finish, @CheAdams_ 🤤pic.twitter.com/ok7DlRbYNv
— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 19, 2022
19:46 , admin
Bournemouth's two wins under Gary O'Neil both came having gone behind in the game, so it remains to be seen if the Cherries can respond to that Adams goal with something similar at the other end!
19:45 , admin
Yellow Card Romain Paul Jean-Michel Perraud
19:43 , admin
Bournemouth have won just two of their 10 total Premier League games against Southampton, winning 2-0 at home in March 2016 and 3-1 away in September 2019.
19:42 , admin
9: Great start! 😍@CheAdams_ heads home an inch-perfect @Romain_Perraud cross! [0-1] pic.twitter.com/pMZTXV1App
— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 19, 2022
19:40 , admin
YA BEAUTYYYYY 👊 [0-1] pic.twitter.com/T4IxekH5ZT
— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 19, 2022
19:40 , admin
Assist Romain Paul Jean-Michel Perraud
19:40 , admin
GOAL for Southampton.
Adams scores.
8' | 🍒 0-1 🔴 // #BOUSOU
— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) October 19, 2022
19:39 , admin
After losing their first Premier League away game against Bournemouth 2-0 in March 2016, Southampton are unbeaten in their last four visits to the Vitality Stadium.
19:38 , admin
Ward-Prowse whips a typically accurate free-kick into the hosts' box, but no one can latch onto it and it skews wide of the far post.
19:37 , admin
Of the 12 clubs to have played at least 100 Premier League games against promoted sides, Southampton have the lowest win rate (43 per cent), winning 58 of their 134 meetings and losing 43.
19:35 , admin
Saints surge forward on the counter and Armstrong races into the box, but can't find any of his arriving options and has a shot blocked off Mepham!
19:33 , admin
Perraud's defensive header is brought down by Cook, who lays it off to Solanke on the edge of the box., He shoots, but can only drags his effort yards wide of the target.
19:32 , admin
Armstrong kicks off for the visitors, and this South Coast derby is underway!
19:31 , admin
Off and underway...
𝗨𝗣 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗦 👊👊
1' | 🍒 0-0 🔴 // #BOUSOU
— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) October 19, 2022
19:31 , admin
1: Let's get it! 👊
Come on, #SaintsFC! 🔵
— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 19, 2022
19:29 , admin
The teams head out onto the pitch, and we're almost ready for kick-off here!
19:27 , admin
🎶 OH WHEN THE SAINTS 🎶
— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 19, 2022
19:21 , admin
A dislocated shoulder for the impressive Armel Bella-Kotchap sees him ruled out, with Duje Caleta-Car coming in at centre-back for this game. He’ll play next to left-back Romain Perraud, who scored the opening goal in Southampton’s 1-1 draw with West Ham.
19:21 , admin
Philip Biling has scored three times during Bournemouth’s six-game unbeaten run, and he starts in an unchanged Cherries side for the third consecutive game. He’ll play in behind striker Dominic Solanke, who has also netted twice during this period.
19:21 , admin
All set at Vitality Stadium 💥 pic.twitter.com/D5VAgM2nwc
— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) October 19, 2022
19:19 , admin
Ready. ✊ pic.twitter.com/k36aUyz0VR
— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 19, 2022
19:14 , admin
SOUTHAMPTON SUBS: Alex McCarthy, Lyanco, Stuart Armstrong, Sekou Mara, Moussa Djenepo, Samuel Edozie, Ibrahima Diallo, Juan Larios, Theo Walcott.
19:13 , admin
SOUTHAMPTON (4-3-3): Gavin Bazunu; Kyle Walker-Peters, Duje Caleta-Car, Mohammed Salisu, Romain Perraud; James Ward-Prowse, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Mohamed Elyounoussi; Joe Aribo, Che Adams, Adam Armstrong.
19:13 , admin
BOURNEMOUTH SUBS: Mark Travers, Joe Rothwell, Jack Stacey, Junior Stanislas, Siriki Dembele, Kieffer Moore, Ben Pearson, Jaidon Anthony, Jordan Zemura.
19:13 , admin
BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Neto; Ryan Fredericks, Chris Mepham, Marcos Senesi, Adam Smith; Jefferson Lerma, Lewis Cook; Ryan Christie, Philip Billing, Marcus Tavernier; Dominic Solanke.
19:11 , admin
Getting 𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗺 🔋 pic.twitter.com/hpYdpFEoZB
— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) October 19, 2022
19:05 , admin
A 1-1 draw with West Ham last time out halted a four-game losing streak which the Saints had previously been on. That woeful run of form has seen the visitors slip into the bottom three, so they’ll be fired up to halt it, coming up against the league’s third-most porous defence.
19:05 , admin
Since a 9-0 thumping by Liverpool in late August, Bournemouth are the only team to have not lost a Premier League game, and have climbed up to 11th in the table. They’ve won two and drawn four in this six-game run, and will fancy their chances against a Southampton team sat in the relegation zone.
19:03 , admin
Gilet weather 🥶 pic.twitter.com/njlwwmGOPd
— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 19, 2022
19:01 , admin
Hello, and welcome to live coverage of this fixture in the Premier League, as Bournemouth take on Southampton at the Vitality Stadium.
19:01 , admin
Let's go, @RyanFredericks_ 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ssXzuVDp2G
— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) October 19, 2022
Bournemouth vs Southampton team news
18:54 , Jack Rathborn
Bournemouth XI: Neto, Fredericks, Mepham, Senesi, Smith, Cook, Lerma, Billing, Christie, Tavernier, Solanke
Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Caleta-Car, Salisu, Perraud, Maitland-Niles, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, Aribo, A Armstrong, Adams.
19:00 , admin
Business 💼 pic.twitter.com/dNevX9vSVm
— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 19, 2022
19:00 , admin
Ready for some Wednesday night football 👊 pic.twitter.com/4gDHGqBt9F
— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) October 19, 2022
18:30 , admin
Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.
Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.
We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.
19:00 , admin
📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝
We're unchanged for #BOUSOU 💪 pic.twitter.com/7S8DUAARJ8
— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) October 19, 2022
19:00 , admin
🌊 Your #SaintsFC starting XI: pic.twitter.com/YKE66XO2Gu
— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 19, 2022
19:00 , admin
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
19:00 , admin
Good to see you back at Vitality Stadium, @IAmJermainDefoe ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hzGNn5Wro7
— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) October 19, 2022
19:00 , admin
Building up to Bournemouth 🍒
Join us for our LIVE preview show ahead of tonight’s match: https://t.co/a8r5nJCl3v
— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 19, 2022
19:00 , admin
Who’s joining us? 🤝 pic.twitter.com/aFiyeFMvgl
— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 19, 2022