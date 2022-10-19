AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(Action Images via Reuters)

Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.

It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.

It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.

Bournemouth vs Southampton team news

AFC Bournemouth 0 - 1 Southampton FC

19:54 , admin

Armstrong sprints clear on the break for the leaders, and lays the ball off to Ward-Prowse, but his cross into the area is blocked by Tavernier!

19:53 , admin

19:52 , admin

Fredericks floats a cross into the box as the towering Billing jumps high for it, but Bazunu climbs higher and punches the ball clear!

19:52 , admin

Solanke skilfully brings down a cross-field pass, but can't find a teammate as the ball is cut out by Caleta-Car.

19:50 , admin

Bournemouth have lost just one of their five Premier League home games this season. They’ve kept three clean sheets at home so far, with three of their five goals conceded at the Vitality Stadium coming in that sole 3-0 defeat to Arsenal.

19:49 , admin

SAVED!!! Cook's cross into the box is headed clear, but Senesi heads back in and finds Billing. He turns and smashes a volley with his left foot, which is tipped over from close range by Bazunu!

19:49 , admin

19:46 , admin

Bournemouth's two wins under Gary O'Neil both came having gone behind in the game, so it remains to be seen if the Cherries can respond to that Adams goal with something similar at the other end!

19:45 , admin

Yellow Card Romain Paul Jean-Michel Perraud

19:43 , admin

Bournemouth have won just two of their 10 total Premier League games against Southampton, winning 2-0 at home in March 2016 and 3-1 away in September 2019.

19:42 , admin

19:40 , admin

19:40 , admin

Assist Romain Paul Jean-Michel Perraud

19:40 , admin

GOAL for Southampton.



Adams scores.



8' | 🍒 0-1 🔴 // #BOUSOU — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) October 19, 2022

19:39 , admin

After losing their first Premier League away game against Bournemouth 2-0 in March 2016, Southampton are unbeaten in their last four visits to the Vitality Stadium.

19:38 , admin

Ward-Prowse whips a typically accurate free-kick into the hosts' box, but no one can latch onto it and it skews wide of the far post.

19:37 , admin

Of the 12 clubs to have played at least 100 Premier League games against promoted sides, Southampton have the lowest win rate (43 per cent), winning 58 of their 134 meetings and losing 43.

19:35 , admin

Saints surge forward on the counter and Armstrong races into the box, but can't find any of his arriving options and has a shot blocked off Mepham!

19:33 , admin

Perraud's defensive header is brought down by Cook, who lays it off to Solanke on the edge of the box., He shoots, but can only drags his effort yards wide of the target.

19:32 , admin

Armstrong kicks off for the visitors, and this South Coast derby is underway!

19:31 , admin

Off and underway...



𝗨𝗣 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗦 👊👊



1' | 🍒 0-0 🔴 // #BOUSOU — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) October 19, 2022

19:31 , admin

19:29 , admin

The teams head out onto the pitch, and we're almost ready for kick-off here!

19:27 , admin

19:21 , admin

A dislocated shoulder for the impressive Armel Bella-Kotchap sees him ruled out, with Duje Caleta-Car coming in at centre-back for this game. He’ll play next to left-back Romain Perraud, who scored the opening goal in Southampton’s 1-1 draw with West Ham.

19:21 , admin

Philip Biling has scored three times during Bournemouth’s six-game unbeaten run, and he starts in an unchanged Cherries side for the third consecutive game. He’ll play in behind striker Dominic Solanke, who has also netted twice during this period.

19:21 , admin

All set at Vitality Stadium 💥 pic.twitter.com/D5VAgM2nwc — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) October 19, 2022

19:19 , admin

19:14 , admin

SOUTHAMPTON SUBS: Alex McCarthy, Lyanco, Stuart Armstrong, Sekou Mara, Moussa Djenepo, Samuel Edozie, Ibrahima Diallo, Juan Larios, Theo Walcott.

19:13 , admin

SOUTHAMPTON (4-3-3): Gavin Bazunu; Kyle Walker-Peters, Duje Caleta-Car, Mohammed Salisu, Romain Perraud; James Ward-Prowse, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Mohamed Elyounoussi; Joe Aribo, Che Adams, Adam Armstrong.

19:13 , admin

BOURNEMOUTH SUBS: Mark Travers, Joe Rothwell, Jack Stacey, Junior Stanislas, Siriki Dembele, Kieffer Moore, Ben Pearson, Jaidon Anthony, Jordan Zemura.

19:13 , admin

BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Neto; Ryan Fredericks, Chris Mepham, Marcos Senesi, Adam Smith; Jefferson Lerma, Lewis Cook; Ryan Christie, Philip Billing, Marcus Tavernier; Dominic Solanke.

19:11 , admin

19:05 , admin

A 1-1 draw with West Ham last time out halted a four-game losing streak which the Saints had previously been on. That woeful run of form has seen the visitors slip into the bottom three, so they’ll be fired up to halt it, coming up against the league’s third-most porous defence.

19:05 , admin

Since a 9-0 thumping by Liverpool in late August, Bournemouth are the only team to have not lost a Premier League game, and have climbed up to 11th in the table. They’ve won two and drawn four in this six-game run, and will fancy their chances against a Southampton team sat in the relegation zone.

19:03 , admin

19:01 , admin

Hello, and welcome to live coverage of this fixture in the Premier League, as Bournemouth take on Southampton at the Vitality Stadium.

19:01 , admin

Bournemouth vs Southampton team news

18:54 , Jack Rathborn

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Fredericks, Mepham, Senesi, Smith, Cook, Lerma, Billing, Christie, Tavernier, Solanke

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Caleta-Car, Salisu, Perraud, Maitland-Niles, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, Aribo, A Armstrong, Adams.

19:00 , admin

19:00 , admin

18:30 , admin

19:00 , admin

19:00 , admin

19:00 , admin

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

19:00 , admin

19:00 , admin

Building up to Bournemouth 🍒



19:00 , admin