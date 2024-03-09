AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United LIVE: Premier League updates

GOAL! Bournemouth 0 Sheff Utd 1 (Gustavo Hamer 28)

Bournemouth: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Mepham, Kerkez, Christie, Cook, Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier, Solanke

Sheff Utd: Grbic, Baldock, Robinson, Trusty, Bogle, Hamer, Arblaster, Tom Davies, Osborn, Brereton, McBurnie

14:41

After passing a late fitness test, Solanke starts for Bournemouth. Andoni Iraola makes a single change from last weekend's 2-0 win over Burnley - the Cherries' first Premier League victory of 2024 - with Mepham replacing the injured Marcos Senesi in the heart of defence. Adams is back on the bench for the hosts, though they continue to be without Max Aarons, Ryan Fredericks, Lloyd Kelly and James Hill.

14:41

SUBS: Wes Foderingham, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Sam Curtis, Yasser Larouci, James McAtee, Andre Brooks, Oliver Norwood, Vinicius, William Osula.

14:41

SHEFFIELD UNITED (3-5-2): Ivo Grbic; George Baldock, Jack Robinson, Auston Trusty; Jayden Bogle, Gustavo Hamer, Oliver Arblaster, Tom Davies, Ben Osborn; Ben Brereton, Oli McBurnie.

14:41

SUBS: Mark Travers, Max Kinsey, Romain Faivre, Alex Scott, Philip Billing, Tyler Adams, Dango Ouattara, Luis Sinisterra, Enes Unal.

14:41

BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Neto; Adam Smith, Illia Zabarnyi, Chris Mepham, Milos Kerkez; Ryan Christie, Lewis Cook; Antoine Semenyo, Justin Kluivert, Marcus Tavernier; Dominic Solanke.

14:41

It is 13th against 20th in the Premier League. Bournemouth, who are 11 points clear of the relegation zone, will look to extend that gap and move closer to the top half with victory over their despondent opponents. Fresh from a 6-0 home drubbing by Arsenal, United are 11 points from safety, and must start to get wins on the board if they are to have any chance of completing a great escape.

14:30

Hello everyone and welcome to live text coverage of the Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Sheffield United at the Vitality Stadium.

Team news!

14:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Mepham, Kerkez, Christie, Cook, Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier, Solanke.

Subs: Faivre, Ouattara, Scott, Sinisterra, Adams, Unal, Billing, Travers, Kinsey-Wellings.

Sheff Utd XI: Grbic, Baldock, Robinson, Trusty, Bogle, Hamer, Arblaster, Tom Davies, Osborn, Brereton, McBurnie.

Subs: Ahmedhodzic, Norwood, Foderingham, Vinicius Souza, Larouci, McAtee, Curtis, Osula, Brooks.

14:01

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

14:49

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.