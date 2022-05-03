AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow live coverage as AFC Bournemouth face Nottingham Forest in the Championship today.

English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.

Fulham were relegated from the top tier in 2021 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Sheffield United no doubt enjoyed their spell in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.

West Bromwich Albion know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.

It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Hull City, Peterborough and play-off winners Blackpool hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

AFC Bournemouth 1 - 0 Nottingham Forest FC

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

21:06 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

21:01 , admin

Match ends, Bournemouth 1, Nottingham Forest 0.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:58 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:58 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:59 , admin

Second Half ends, Bournemouth 1, Nottingham Forest 0.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:59 , admin

Attempt missed. Brice Samba (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:58 , admin

Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Lloyd Kelly.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:58 , admin

Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:58 , admin

Foul by Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth).

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:56 , admin

Mark Travers (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:56 , admin

Offside, Nottingham Forest. Brennan Johnson tries a through ball, but Sam Surridge is caught offside.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:54 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:55 , admin

Offside, Nottingham Forest. Brennan Johnson tries a through ball, but Ryan Yates is caught offside.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:53 , admin

Offside, Nottingham Forest. Brennan Johnson tries a through ball, but Ryan Yates is caught offside.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:51 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:51 , admin

Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:50 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:51 , admin

Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:50 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:49 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:49 , admin

Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:49 , admin

Substitution, Bournemouth. Chris Mepham replaces Jaidon Anthony.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:49 , admin

Substitution, Bournemouth. Ben Pearson replaces Ryan Christie.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:45 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:44 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:45 , admin

Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Alex Mighten replaces Philip Zinckernagel.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:44 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:45 , admin

Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Richie Laryea replaces Jack Colback.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:45 , admin

Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Joe Lolley replaces Steve Cook.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:42 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:43 , admin

Goal! Bournemouth 1, Nottingham Forest 0. Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Philip Billing following a set piece situation.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:42 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:41 , admin

Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:41 , admin

Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:40 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:40 , admin

Foul by Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth).

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:38 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:38 , admin

Attempt missed. Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Garner with a cross.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:37 , admin

Foul by Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth).

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:32 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:30 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:31 , admin

Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Brice Samba.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:31 , admin

Attempt saved. Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kieffer Moore.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:28 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:29 , admin

Attempt missed. Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lloyd Kelly.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:27 , admin

Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:29 , admin

Foul by Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth).

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:27 , admin

Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:27 , admin

Attempt blocked. Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jaidon Anthony.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:26 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:24 , admin

Offside, Nottingham Forest. Brice Samba tries a through ball, but Brennan Johnson is caught offside.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:24 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:23 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:23 , admin

Foul by Ryan Christie (Bournemouth).

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:23 , admin

Steve Cook (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:21 , admin

Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Jack Colback.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:19 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:19 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:20 , admin

Substitution, Bournemouth. Kieffer Moore replaces Jefferson Lerma because of an injury.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:18 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:18 , admin

Attempt missed. Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lewis Cook.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:17 , admin

Attempt missed. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) header from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jaidon Anthony with a cross following a set piece situation.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:15 , admin

Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:15 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:14 , admin

Foul by Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest).

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:14 , admin

Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:12 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:12 , admin

Attempt missed. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:09 , admin

Foul by Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth).

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:09 , admin

Attempt blocked. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jaidon Anthony.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:09 , admin

Steve Cook (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:08 , admin

Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:05 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:05 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:05 , admin

Second Half begins Bournemouth 0, Nottingham Forest 0.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:50 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:49 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:49 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:52 , admin

Attempt blocked. Philip Billing (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:45 , admin

Foul by Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest).

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:45 , admin

Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:44 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:45 , admin

Offside, Nottingham Forest. Steve Cook tries a through ball, but Sam Surridge is caught offside.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:45 , admin

Attempt saved. Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Brice Samba.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:43 , admin

Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Ryan Christie.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:43 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:42 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:42 , admin

Offside, Nottingham Forest. Philip Zinckernagel tries a through ball, but Sam Surridge is caught offside.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:41 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:35 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:36 , admin

Attempt saved. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Djed Spence.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:33 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:31 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:32 , admin

Attempt blocked. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:30 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:30 , admin

Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Djed Spence.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:29 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:27 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:25 , admin

Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:25 , admin

Attempt blocked. Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

