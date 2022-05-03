AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

A general view of Vitality Stadium (Getty Images)

AFC Bournemouth 1 - 0 Nottingham Forest FC

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

21:06 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

21:01 , admin

Match ends, Bournemouth 1, Nottingham Forest 0.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:58 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:58 , admin

⏱ Full time



🏟 Defeat for The Reds at the Vitality Stadium



🌳🔴 #NFFC pic.twitter.com/nPR4meCglA — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) May 3, 2022

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:59 , admin

Second Half ends, Bournemouth 1, Nottingham Forest 0.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:59 , admin

Attempt missed. Brice Samba (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:58 , admin

Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Lloyd Kelly.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:58 , admin

Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:58 , admin

Foul by Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth).

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:56 , admin

Mark Travers (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:56 , admin

Offside, Nottingham Forest. Brennan Johnson tries a through ball, but Sam Surridge is caught offside.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:54 , admin

90+4' Lolley finds Johnson on the right, his cross it met by Yates but the offside flag is up#BOU 1-0 #NFFC — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) May 3, 2022

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:55 , admin

Offside, Nottingham Forest. Brennan Johnson tries a through ball, but Ryan Yates is caught offside.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:53 , admin

Offside, Nottingham Forest. Brennan Johnson tries a through ball, but Ryan Yates is caught offside.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:51 , admin

90+1' Spence booked for a challenge on Solanke 🟨 #BOU 1-0 #NFFC — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) May 3, 2022

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:51 , admin

Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:50 , admin

Kieffer Roberto Francisco Moore. pic.twitter.com/kD1CxG2Bdz — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) May 3, 2022

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:51 , admin

Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:50 , admin

90' We're into a minimum of 8 added minutes



Keep pushing, Reds 👊 #BOU 1-0 #NFFC — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) May 3, 2022

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:49 , admin

Final two changes...



⬅️ Anthony, Christie

➡️ Mepham, Pearson



Let's see it out 💫



88' | 🍒 1-0 🌳 // #afcb pic.twitter.com/LEy052CXd3 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) May 3, 2022

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:49 , admin

Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:49 , admin

Substitution, Bournemouth. Chris Mepham replaces Jaidon Anthony.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:49 , admin

Substitution, Bournemouth. Ben Pearson replaces Ryan Christie.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:45 , admin

WE. HAVE. THE. LEAD. 😍



Billing takes a very clever free-kick and lays it off to Moore, who picks his spot and fires past Samba.



GET IN THEREEEE 🔥🔥🔥



82' | 🍒 1-0 🌳 // #afcb https://t.co/jJmGzyzvex — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) May 3, 2022

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:44 , admin

84' Triple change for The Reds as Laryea, Mighten and Lolley replace Cook, Colback and Zinckernagel 🔄#BOU 1-0 #NFFC — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) May 3, 2022

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:45 , admin

Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Alex Mighten replaces Philip Zinckernagel.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:44 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:45 , admin

Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Richie Laryea replaces Jack Colback.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:45 , admin

Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Joe Lolley replaces Steve Cook.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:42 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:43 , admin

Goal! Bournemouth 1, Nottingham Forest 0. Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Philip Billing following a set piece situation.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:42 , admin

82' Booking for McKenna following a challenge on Zemura near the edge of the penalty area 🟨 #BOU 0-0 #NFFC — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) May 3, 2022

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:41 , admin

Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:41 , admin

Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:40 , admin

Ten to go here 👊



We're all behind you, lads ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SnD3wwkfgS — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) May 3, 2022

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:40 , admin

Foul by Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth).

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:38 , admin

78' Garner's ball into the area is met by the on-rushing Yates but he can't quite direct his effort on target#BOU 0-0 #NFFC — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) May 3, 2022

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:38 , admin

Attempt missed. Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Garner with a cross.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:37 , admin

Foul by Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth).

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:32 , admin

📸 Into the final 2️⃣0️⃣ minutes on the South Coast 👊



🌳🔴 #NFFC pic.twitter.com/H2uoLgHhYj — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) May 3, 2022

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:30 , admin

71' Samba is called into action to deny Anthony's effort from the right side of the penalty area 🧤 #BOU 0-0 #NFFC — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) May 3, 2022

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:31 , admin

Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Brice Samba.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:31 , admin

Attempt saved. Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kieffer Moore.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:28 , admin

Best opportunity so far! 👏👏



Billing chases a loose ball and beats Yates, but can't pick out a red body in the box.



Moments later, Zemura wins it back and plays in Christie, but his shot is deflected!



67' | 🍒 0-0 🌳 // #afcb pic.twitter.com/lFSn346cbx — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) May 3, 2022

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:29 , admin

Attempt missed. Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lloyd Kelly.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:27 , admin

Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:29 , admin

Foul by Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth).

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:27 , admin

Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:27 , admin

Attempt blocked. Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jaidon Anthony.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:26 , admin

66' Billing breaks into the penalty area but Samba does well to deny the midfielder from close range before gathering the loose ball 🧤 #BOU 0-0 #NFFC — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) May 3, 2022

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:24 , admin

Offside, Nottingham Forest. Brice Samba tries a through ball, but Brennan Johnson is caught offside.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:24 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:23 , admin

63' Bournemouth look to break forward with Moore but there's a foul on Cook in the build-up and Forest have a free-kick#BOU 0-0 #NFFC — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) May 3, 2022

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:23 , admin

Foul by Ryan Christie (Bournemouth).

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:23 , admin

Steve Cook (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:21 , admin

Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Jack Colback.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:19 , admin

60' First change for the hosts as Lerma makes way for Kieffer Moore 🔄#BOU 0-0 #NFFC — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) May 3, 2022

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:19 , admin

A first change as Lerma hobbles off...



⬅️ Lerma

➡️ Moore



Let's go, Kieffer 💥💥



58' | 🍒 0-0 🌳 // #afcb pic.twitter.com/0YuxOLo0Ns — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) May 3, 2022

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:20 , admin

Substitution, Bournemouth. Kieffer Moore replaces Jefferson Lerma because of an injury.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:18 , admin

58' Christie tries his luck from range for the hosts but doesn't trouble Samba with a left-footed effort #BOU 0-0 #NFFC — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) May 3, 2022

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:18 , admin

Attempt missed. Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lewis Cook.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:17 , admin

Attempt missed. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) header from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jaidon Anthony with a cross following a set piece situation.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:15 , admin

Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:15 , admin

Side netting!



Cook feeds it to Solanke, who takes the shot first-time, but it goes into the side netting 👀



Fans in good voice here 👏👏



53' | 🍒 0-0 🌳 // #afcb pic.twitter.com/Hn1HkqZz41 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) May 3, 2022

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:14 , admin

Foul by Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest).

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:14 , admin

Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:12 , admin

53' Solanke looks to work space for a strike inside the area but McKenna stands firm to block the initial effort before firing wide into the side-netting#BOU 0-0 #NFFC — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) May 3, 2022

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:12 , admin

Attempt missed. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:09 , admin

Foul by Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth).

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:09 , admin

Attempt blocked. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jaidon Anthony.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:09 , admin

Steve Cook (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:08 , admin

Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:05 , admin

⏱ 46' We're back underway at the Vitality Stadium - no changes to either side at the break



❤️ 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗢𝗡 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗦#BOU 0-0 #NFFC pic.twitter.com/f2qRAhENQF — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) May 3, 2022

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:05 , admin

A 𝗕𝗜𝗚 half to come 🔥



We're back to it 👊👊



46' | 🍒 0-0 🌳 // #afcb — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) May 3, 2022

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

20:05 , admin

Second Half begins Bournemouth 0, Nottingham Forest 0.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:50 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:49 , admin

⏱ Half time



🤝 Level at the break on the South Coast



🌳🔴 #NFFC pic.twitter.com/8pkt200IHs — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) May 3, 2022

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:49 , admin

All square at the break 🤝 pic.twitter.com/6MU7XFpBZv — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) May 3, 2022

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:52 , admin

Attempt blocked. Philip Billing (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:45 , admin

Foul by Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest).

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:45 , admin

Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:44 , admin

43' Zinckernagel beats Smith before seeing a low strike saved by Travers moments after a Forest penalty appeal for handball is waved away#BOU 0-0 #NFFC — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) May 3, 2022

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:45 , admin

Offside, Nottingham Forest. Steve Cook tries a through ball, but Sam Surridge is caught offside.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:45 , admin

Attempt saved. Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Brice Samba.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:43 , admin

Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Ryan Christie.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:43 , admin

41' Zinckernagel looks for Surridge's run into the penalty area, he attempts to take it past Travers but he's adjudged to be offside#BOU 0-0 #NFFC — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) May 3, 2022

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:42 , admin

Positive play ✅



Good build-up sees Cook put the ball into a dangerous area for Anthony, but the winger can't quite make contact.



40' | 🍒 0-0 🌳 // #afcb pic.twitter.com/dnEm0mVSyc — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) May 3, 2022

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:42 , admin

Offside, Nottingham Forest. Philip Zinckernagel tries a through ball, but Sam Surridge is caught offside.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:41 , admin

39' Cook clips a cross towards the six-yard box looking for Anthony but Worrall gets his body in to see the ball behind 👏 #BOU 0-0 #NFFC — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) May 3, 2022

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:35 , admin

34' Spence motors Forest forward before finding Brennan, he brings the ball down with a good first touch but sees a strike denied by Travers 🧤 #BOU 0-0 #NFFC — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) May 3, 2022

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:36 , admin

Attempt saved. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Djed Spence.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:33 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:31 , admin

30' Colback's cross from the left after neat play falls for Johnson but he's well denied by a block from close range 😩 #BOU 0-0 #NFFC — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) May 3, 2022

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:32 , admin

Attempt blocked. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:30 , admin

SO close! 😩



Zemura puts it across the face of goal and Christie is waiting, but a Forest defender gets there in the nick of time.



Keep pushing, lads 💪



29' | 🍒 0-0 🌳 // #afcb pic.twitter.com/f0FbDeIWgr — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) May 3, 2022

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:30 , admin

Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Djed Spence.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:29 , admin

28' Dangerous cross delivered by Zemura on the Bournemouth left but Colback is there with a fantastic sliding challenge to clear 👏 #BOU 0-0 #NFFC — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) May 3, 2022

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:27 , admin

2️⃣5️⃣ on the clock here at the Vitality Stadium with the score still level ⏳



🌳🔴 #NFFC pic.twitter.com/UbP8Fa8qi1 — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) May 3, 2022

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:25 , admin

Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

19:25 , admin

Attempt blocked. Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

