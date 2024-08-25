Bournemouth vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates after Marcus Tavernier strikes

Milos Kerkez tackles Newcastle’s Jacob Murphy (Reuters)

Follow live coverage as AFC Bournemouth face Newcastle United today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.

The Magpies won their opener despite spending much of the match down to ten men against Southampton, but Eddie Howe will be hoping for somewhat more control from his team this time around after managing fewer than 30 per cent possession during that victory.

The Cherries meanwhile are looking at life without last season’s top scorer Dominic Solanke, following his big-money move to Tottenham - but under Andoni Iraola they have shown they are capable of great performances and surprise results already. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:

Kick-off at 2pm BST

AFC Bournemouth 1 - 0 Newcastle United FC

14:38

Goal Marcus Joseph Tavernier

14:36

The game is incredibly even at this point, with the possession being shared 48 percent to 52 percent between Bournemouth and Newcastle respectively.

14:36

A poor free kick into the wall, but it is pushed out for Bournemouth’s first corner of the game by Pope.

14:34

Longstaff with a needless foul just outside the penalty area on Christie. A perfect chance for the home side to take the lead from 25 yards out.

14:34

Kerkez is rolling around in agony as Murphy accidentally stood on the hand of the Bournemouth fullback. The Hungarian tackled the winger and as he slid in the boot of Murphy stood on the fullback. An accident, referee checks the player. All good.

14:31

Semenyo with an incredible effort. Bournemouth built cleverly around the edge of the Newcastle box, but the winger got impatient and moved the ball out of his feet and curled the ball from the corner of the penalty area. The ball dipping and moving furiously in the air, leaving Pope hapless but the shot rattled off the bar and the score remains level.

14:27

Newcastle are pressing Bournemouth expertly. Giving the home side no options to get out and start an attack, forcing them to kick the ball long.

14:23

Evanilson almost had the dream start to his Premier League campaign. But Bournemouth’s record signing couldn’t get his shot past Pope. The Newcastle got down quickly to get his knee in the way as the striker fired his left-footed effort from a narrow angle at the edge of the six-yard box. Great save.

14:21

Guimaraes hits the floor looking for a free kick. Nothing given by the referee to the Newcastle captain. A lot of complaining done following by the Brazilian for what he felt was a kick out, but VAR had a look. Nothing coming of it.

14:18

Both sides are looking to take the game to each other. Neither side is sitting back to invite pressure, both wanting to be as positive as possible.

14:15

Play has been halted to check in on Longstaff on the floor after a collision with a Bournemouth player.

14:14

Yellow Card Ryan Christie

14:14

A second corner in quick succession for Newcastle. Their players were flooding forward into the box, but Murphy couldn’t pick a white shirt out, and the ball was played behind.

14:10

Newcastle with the first corner of the game as Isak played a great ball from the right wing towards Gordon, but the Bournemouth defence get the ball over the bar.

14:10

Bournemouth have spotted a weakness in the Newcastle defence, pace. The Cherries are trying to play the ball forward quickly realising they have the pace to trouble in behind.

14:08

Evanilson with his first foul in the Premier League on Krafth. The Swedish player was beat for pace but got his body across cleverly to earn the foul off the former Porto player.

14:04

The two sides have got off to an electric start, looking to take the game to each other. Playing direct, quick football, both trying to press intensely when not in possession.

14:02

KICK-OFF! Bournemouth get the game underway.

14:00

The sides are lined out on the pitch, ready for the referee to get the game going. It promises to be a cracker.

13:36

Newcastle hand a debut to their summer signing Kelly, for the defender to feature for the first time in black and white against his former club. This debut is awarded to the English defender following the suspension to Schar as he was sent off against Southampton, and because of long term injuries to Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles.

13:36

Bournemouth hand a debut to Evanilson, should he find the back of the net, he will become only the third Cherries player to score on their Premier League debut for the club and the first since Kieffer Moore in August 2022 (v Aston Villa). Fans will be pleased to also welcome back Senesi to the starting line up after he missed the opening day fixture through injury.

13:30

NEWCASTLE UNITED SUBS: Kieran Trippier, Harvey Barnes, Matt Targett, William Osula, Lewis Hall, Miguel Almiron, John Ruddy, Joe Willock, Alex Murphy

13:30

NEWCASTLE UNITED (4-3-3): Nick Pope, Emil Krafth, Dan Burn, Lloyd Kelly, Tino Livramento; Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff; Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak, Jacob Murphy

13:30

BOURNEMOUTH SUBS: Dean Huijsen, Dango Ouattara, Alex Scott, Adam Smith, Luis Sinisterra, Daniel Jebbison, James Hill, Jaidon Anthony, Mark Travers

13:30

BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Neto; Milos Kerkez, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Julián Araujo; Lewis Cook, Ryan Christie, Justin Kluivert, Marcus Tavernier, Antoine Semenyo; Evanilson

13:30

Newcastle travel to the south coast looking to build on their opening day victory at home to Southampton. Eddie Howe is looking to achieve a feat with Newcastle that they haven’t done since Kenny Dalglish achieved in the 1997-98, winning their opening two games of a Premier League campaign.

13:30

Bournemouth welcome former boss Eddie Howe and his Newcastle side to the Vitality Stadium. Andoni Iraola’s drew 1-1 in their opening day fixture away to Nottingham Forest. The Basque manager will be looking to improve Bournemouth’s Premier League recent record against the Magpies as they have won just one of their last nine Premier League games against Newcastle (D5 L3), having won two of their first three against the visitors.

13:30

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Premier League fixture between Bournemouth and Newcastle United.

12:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…