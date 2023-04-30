AFC Bournemouth vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as AFC Bournemouth face Leeds United in the Premier League today.

Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.

It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.

It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Bournemouth vs Leeds LIVE: Premier League updates

BOU XI - Neto, Smith, Kelly, Senesi, Vina, Lerma, Rothwell, Billing, Outtara, Christie, Solanke

LEE XI - Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Kristensen, Roca, McKennie, Summerville, Gnonto, Harrison, Bamford

BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Neto; Adam Smith, Marcos Senesi, Lloyd Kelly, Matias Vina; Jefferson Lerma, Joe Rothwell; Ryan Christie, Philip Billing, Dango Ouattara; Dominic Solanke.

Leeds United were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw with Leicester City last time out, despite leading with 10 minutes to go. Nonetheless, they ended a three-game losing run to stay one point above 18th-placed Leicester in a tense Premier League relegation battle. Four defeats from their last five on the road do not bode well for today's game, though, and away from home, the West Yorkshire side have just one clean sheet to their name all season. Leeds have lost only one of their 14 competitive encounters with Bournemouth in the past, including a dramatic 4-3 victory at Elland Road last November.

Entering their final five games of the Premier League season, Bournemouth seek to pull further away from relegation danger by posting a fourth win from five matches today. The Cherries were 1-0 winners in their south-coast scrap with Southampton on Thursday, recording a third away victory on the bounce to sit 14th in the table and some seven points clear of the drop zone. However, they are now aiming to avoid suffering a third successive home defeat for just the third time in their Premier League history.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Leeds United at the Vitality Stadium!

🎙️ "We want and need the three points, we're going to go for it!" pic.twitter.com/BUS6WpfOMb — Leeds United (@LUFC) April 30, 2023

Back in the XI ✊ pic.twitter.com/viU249IR61 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) April 30, 2023

📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝



🔺 Two changes to Thursday

🔺 Ouattara in for Tavernier

🔺 Smith also starts



Our line-up for #BOULEE 💪 pic.twitter.com/dCcaoPsrVZ — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) April 30, 2023

Let's get to work 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/dnbpQq8pvO — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) April 30, 2023

🔜 #LUFCW draw their season to a close today, as they take on Merseyrail from 2pm! Follow all the updates via the club website! — Leeds United (@LUFC) April 30, 2023

