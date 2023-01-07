AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as AFC Bournemouth take on Burnley in the FA Cup today.
The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.
Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.
It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.
Leicester City are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time in their history in 2021 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.
We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:
AFC Bournemouth 1 - 3 Burnley FC
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:56 , admin
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:51 , admin
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:51 , admin
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:51 , admin
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:51 , admin
Attempt blocked. Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:49 , admin
Foul by Jordan Beyer (Burnley).
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:47 , admin
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Bailey Peacock-Farrell.
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:48 , admin
Attempt missed. Adam Smith (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:47 , admin
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Jordan Beyer.
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:46 , admin
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:44 , admin
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:44 , admin
GOAL for Burnley. Zaroury.
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:44 , admin
Goal! Bournemouth 1, Burnley 3. Anass Zaroury (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:43 , admin
Charlie Taylor (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:41 , admin
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:40 , admin
GOAL for Burnley. Zaroury scores.
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:39 , admin
Goal! Bournemouth 1, Burnley 2. Anass Zaroury (Burnley) right footed shot from very close range.
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:35 , admin
Foul by Ryan Christie (Bournemouth).
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:35 , admin
Josh Cullen (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:34 , admin
Foul by Josh Brownhill (Burnley).
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:34 , admin
Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:35 , admin
Attempt blocked. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:31 , admin
Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:31 , admin
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:30 , admin
Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:29 , admin
Offside, Bournemouth. Ryan Christie tries a through ball, but Dominic Solanke is caught offside.
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:30 , admin
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:29 , admin
Substitution, Burnley. Luke McNally replaces Taylor Harwood-Bellis because of an injury.
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:29 , admin
Delay in match because of an injury Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Burnley).
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:30 , admin
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:29 , admin
Delay in match because of an injury Benson Manuel (Burnley).
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:22 , admin
Charlie Taylor (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:21 , admin
Foul by Benson Manuel (Burnley).
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:21 , admin
Attempt blocked. Benson Manuel (Burnley) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Taylor Harwood-Bellis.
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:20 , admin
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:19 , admin
Foul by Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth).
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:19 , admin
Benson Manuel (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:18 , admin
Attempt missed. Anass Zaroury (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jóhann Gudmundsson.
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:15 , admin
Foul by Josh Brownhill (Burnley).
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:14 , admin
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:13 , admin
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:12 , admin
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:12 , admin
Goal! Bournemouth 1, Burnley 1. Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:11 , admin
Jordan Beyer (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:08 , admin
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:07 , admin
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:06 , admin
GOAL for Burnley. Benson.
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:06 , admin
Goal! Bournemouth 0, Burnley 1. Benson Manuel (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:03 , admin
Foul by Ryan Christie (Bournemouth).
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:02 , admin
Attempt missed. Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Smith with a cross following a corner.
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:02 , admin
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Jordan Beyer.
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:00 , admin
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:00 , admin
First Half begins.
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
15:00 , admin
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
14:53 , admin
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
14:51 , admin
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
14:44 , admin
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
14:41 , admin
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
14:34 , admin
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
14:30 , admin
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
14:30 , admin
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
14:30 , admin
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
14:30 , admin
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
14:30 , admin
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
14:30 , admin
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
14:30 , admin
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
14:01 , admin
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
14:30 , admin
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
14:30 , admin
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
14:30 , admin
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
14:30 , admin
