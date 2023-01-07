AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as AFC Bournemouth take on Burnley in the FA Cup today.

The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.

Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.

It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.

Leicester City are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time in their history in 2021 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:

AFC Bournemouth 1 - 3 Burnley FC

A solid shift so far 💪 pic.twitter.com/XFfcufrvBI — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 7, 2023

Goals from Zaroury and Benson take us into a half-time lead 🙌#BOUBUR | @EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/EeJUISQww0 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 7, 2023

Story continues

Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Jordan Beyer (Burnley).

Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Attempt missed. Adam Smith (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Jordan Beyer.

45: 4 minutes have been added on ⌚#BOUBUR — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 7, 2023

Goal! Bournemouth 1, Burnley 3. Anass Zaroury (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Charlie Taylor (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

GOAL for Burnley. Zaroury scores.



38' | 🍒 1-2 🔵 // #afcb — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) January 7, 2023

Goal! Bournemouth 1, Burnley 2. Anass Zaroury (Burnley) right footed shot from very close range.

Foul by Ryan Christie (Bournemouth).

Josh Cullen (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Josh Brownhill (Burnley).

Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.

29: We're forced into an early change as THB limps off the pitch 🤕#BOUBUR | #SpreadexSports pic.twitter.com/kcKwqWugcZ — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 7, 2023

Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Bournemouth. Ryan Christie tries a through ball, but Dominic Solanke is caught offside.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution, Burnley. Luke McNally replaces Taylor Harwood-Bellis because of an injury.

Delay in match because of an injury Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Burnley).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Benson Manuel (Burnley).

Charlie Taylor (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Benson Manuel (Burnley).

Attempt blocked. Benson Manuel (Burnley) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Foul by Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth).

Benson Manuel (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Anass Zaroury (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jóhann Gudmundsson.

Foul by Josh Brownhill (Burnley).

THERE'S THE LEVELLER 👏👏



Christie capitalises on a mistake at the back and finishes emphatically into the empty net.



12' | 🍒 1-1 🔵 // #afcb https://t.co/ZZ6lR1yJAq — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) January 7, 2023

12: Ryan Christie equalises for the Cherries. #BOUBUR — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 7, 2023

Goal! Bournemouth 1, Burnley 1. Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Jordan Beyer (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7: A great ball from Gudmundsson who sends it through to Benson and slams it in the net! 🥅 https://t.co/kghvlhxpLf — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 7, 2023

Goal! Bournemouth 0, Burnley 1. Benson Manuel (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Foul by Ryan Christie (Bournemouth).

Attempt missed. Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Smith with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Jordan Beyer.

First Half begins.

Up and running at Vitality Stadium...



Let's go, lads 🔥🔥



1' | 🍒 0-0 🔵 // #afcb — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) January 7, 2023

Lewis Cook's pre-match thoughts with afcbTV 🎤 pic.twitter.com/CuuhIpRSai — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) January 7, 2023

In the building and ready to battle ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/8AoTEsTUkb — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 7, 2023

Good to see you, lads 👋 pic.twitter.com/eo5frXYC3A — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) January 7, 2023

Today's game isn't available to watch however you can listen live on Clarets+ ▶️



🎧 https://t.co/xKwBG1vNKn pic.twitter.com/RnWAmnzkaO — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 7, 2023

Comms Cam Prematch Live | Bournemouth v Burnley | With Phil Bird & Andy Hodgson https://t.co/PSC7nj3Bvc — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 7, 2023

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝



🔺 Three changes

🔺 Stephens and Zemura start

🔺 Rothwell also in from the off



Here's how we line up in the #FACup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/TvCljPCarf — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) January 7, 2023

Clocking in for @EmiratesFACup duty 🫡 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 7, 2023

Back on the south coast ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JTD77gkDK6 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) January 7, 2023

