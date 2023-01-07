AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as AFC Bournemouth take on Burnley in the FA Cup today.

The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.

Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.

It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.

Leicester City are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time in their history in 2021 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:

AFC Bournemouth 1 - 3 Burnley FC

15:56

15:51

15:51

15:51

Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.

15:51

Attempt blocked. Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

15:49

Foul by Jordan Beyer (Burnley).

15:47

Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

15:48

Attempt missed. Adam Smith (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

15:47

Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Jordan Beyer.

15:46

15:44

15:44

15:44

Goal! Bournemouth 1, Burnley 3. Anass Zaroury (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

15:43

Charlie Taylor (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15:41

15:40

15:39

Goal! Bournemouth 1, Burnley 2. Anass Zaroury (Burnley) right footed shot from very close range.

15:35

Foul by Ryan Christie (Bournemouth).

15:35

Josh Cullen (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15:34

Foul by Josh Brownhill (Burnley).

AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley

15:34

Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15:35

Attempt blocked. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

15:31

Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.

15:31

15:30

Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15:29

Offside, Bournemouth. Ryan Christie tries a through ball, but Dominic Solanke is caught offside.

15:30

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

15:29

Substitution, Burnley. Luke McNally replaces Taylor Harwood-Bellis because of an injury.

15:29

Delay in match because of an injury Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Burnley).

15:30

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

15:29

Delay in match because of an injury Benson Manuel (Burnley).

15:22

Charlie Taylor (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.

15:21

Foul by Benson Manuel (Burnley).

15:21

Attempt blocked. Benson Manuel (Burnley) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

15:20

15:19

Foul by Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth).

15:19

Benson Manuel (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.

15:18

Attempt missed. Anass Zaroury (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jóhann Gudmundsson.

15:15

Foul by Josh Brownhill (Burnley).

AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley

15:14

15:13

15:12

15:12

Goal! Bournemouth 1, Burnley 1. Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

15:11

Jordan Beyer (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley

15:08

15:07

15:06

15:06

Goal! Bournemouth 0, Burnley 1. Benson Manuel (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

15:03

Foul by Ryan Christie (Bournemouth).

15:02

Attempt missed. Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Smith with a cross following a corner.

15:02

Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Jordan Beyer.

AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley

15:00

15:00

First Half begins.

15:00

14:53

14:51

14:44

14:41

14:34

14:30

14:30

14:30

14:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

14:30

14:30

14:30

14:01

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

14:30

14:30

14:30

14:30

