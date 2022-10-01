AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as AFC Bournemouth face Brentford in the Premier League today.

“It’s very impressive,” Thomas Frank said of the Cherries. “After a game like that [defeat to Liverpool], you either fall apart or stick together and show that you’re stronger. Bournemouth is a club with a lot of experience; lots of their players have played in the Premier League before. It will be another big challenge. Gary and his staff and players have done a very good job. On the results side they’ve had two draws and a win, and the performances have been very solid. They’re difficult to play against. They look good.”

Bournemouth: Neto, Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Zemura, Cook, Lerma, Solanke, Billing, Tavernier, Moore. Subs: Travers, Stephens, Christie, Marcondes, Stacey, Lowe, Dembele, Hill, Anthony.

Brentford: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Mee, Henry, Baptiste, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney, Damsgaard. Subs: Hickey, Dasilva, Wissa, Jorgensen, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Roerslev, Cox, Trevitt.

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith(c), Mepham, Zemura, Senesi, Solanke, Tavernier, Lerma, Billing, Cook, Moore

Brentford XI: Raya, Henry, Jansson(c), Mee, Ajer, Janelt, Baptiste, Jensen, Toney, Mbeumo, Damsgaard

AFC Bournemouth 0 - 0 Brentford FC

Brentford have conceded 12 goals in their opening seven Premier League games this season, double the amount they’d shipped after as many games in 2021-22 (6). Meanwhile, the Bees are on a run of 19 Premier League away games without a clean sheet, the longest such run among current top flight sides.

Bournemouth have a free-kick after Moore was taken out by Mee and Jansson who clatter into him.

Ajer and Zemura challenge for the ball on the edge of the box



The referee says no penalty but is then called over to the monitor ... after a long VAR look he sticks with his decision and we play on 😅



🍒 0-0 🐝#BrentfordFC | #BOUBRE — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) October 1, 2022

VAR comes into play...



It looks like Jansson brings down Zemura in the box and the referee consults VAR but no penalty is given ❌



Live blog 👇



23' | 🍒 0-0 🐝 // #BOUBRE — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) October 1, 2022

NO PENALTY! Referee Bramall sticks with his original decision, and Brentford have a goal-kick.

Zemura is taken out by Ajer just inside the box who misses the ball completely. Thomas Bramall goes to the monitor to investigate the challenge.

Mee meets the corner from Jensen, but Neto catches his diving header with ease.

Mbeumo and Ajer combine down the right with Billing blocking his cross out for a corner.

Damsgaard goes close again 👏



After Pontus' header is cleared, Mikkel stings the palms of Neto with an effort from 20 yards!



At the other end, a crucial Mee header takes the ball away from the on-rushing Moore at the back post



🍒 0-0 🐝#BrentfordFC | #BOUBRE — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) October 1, 2022

Mbeumo shoots low from outside the box but he scuffs his shot wide.

Our first openings 👀



Senesi's ball in is headed away at the back post just before Moore can make contact.



From the resulting corner, Tavernier's cross is cleared by Toney.



14' | 🍒 0-0 🐝 // #BOUBRE pic.twitter.com/sT0l3HrOmM — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) October 1, 2022

After patient play from Bournemouth outside the box, the ball comes to Senesi who puts a cross in. Looking for Moore, Mee gets in to head it out for a corner.

Jensen's corner is met by Jansson who was free inside the box, but the captain's poor header is blocked. The ball comes out to Damsgaard, but he drills an effort straight at Neto.

Raya lofts a ball forward to Mbeumo who was free down the right but his direct pass has too much height on it and Bournemouth have a throw-in.

Raya collects once again. This time Lerma looks for Moore with a launched ball forward but his pass has too much height on it and the goalkeeper has it.

💙



Almost an early gift for the boys in blue but Neto is equal to Damsgaard's curling effort after Mepham gave the ball to us in a dangerous area



🍒 0-0 🐝#BrentfordFC | #BOUBRE — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) October 1, 2022

Brentford have won each of their last three league games against Bournemouth (excl. play-offs), most recently completing the league double over them in the 2020-21 Championship campaign.

From the right, Moore sends a cross high into the box that is collected with ease by Raya.

SAVE! Early chance for Bretford through Damsgaard. Cutting into the box from the left, his low curling effort is pushed away by Neto. Corner to the away side.

Janelt gets the ball in space down the middle of the Bournemouth half but chips the ball into the box to nobody. Neto collects it.

Solanke gets this Premier League clash underway.

Follow all today's action on our Match Centre ⬇ #BrentfordFC | #BOUBRE — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) October 1, 2022

This will be the first top flight meeting between Bournemouth and Brentford, making it the 109th fixture to have been played in each of the top four tiers of English league football.

As for Brentford, Frank makes two alterations to the team that lost against Arsenal. Damsgaard replaces Dasilva to make his first Premier League start, with Hickey coming out for Baptiste.

Bournemouth make one change to the side that drew with Newcastle at St. James' Park. Moore comes in to lead the attack, with Christie moving onto the bench.

Warm ups complete ✅ pic.twitter.com/mVz36QuLOo — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) October 1, 2022

BRENTFORD SUBS: Matthew Cox, Yoane Wissa, Saman Ghoddos, Frank Ogochukwu Onyeka, Zanka, Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Ryan Trevitt, Aaron Hickey, Josh Dasilva.

BRENTFORD (4-3-3): David Raya Martin; Kristoffer Ajer, Pontus Jansson, Ben Mee, Rico Henry; Shandon Baptiste, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen; Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Mikkel Damsgaard.

BOURNEMOUTH SUBS: Jaidon Anthony, Emiliano Marcondes, James Hill, Jack Stephens, Ryan Christie, Mark Travers, Siriki Dembele, Jack Stacey, Jamal Lowe.

BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Neto; Adam Smith, Chris Mepham, Marcos Senesi, Jordan Zemura; Lewis Cook, Jefferson Lerma; Dominic Solanke, Philip Billing, Marcus Tavernier; Kieffer Moore.

As for Brentford, they lost for just the second time this season in their previous match, with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal handing them a heavy 3-0 defeat. Winning twice in their first seven games, Thomas Frank’s men are yet to win on the road, picking up two points in three matches. This is the first time these teams have met since the 2020-21 campaign, where Brentford beat Bournemouth in the semi-finals of the Championship play-offs.

Following back-to-back away games in the Premier League, Bournemouth will be playing their first match at the Vitality Stadium since the end of August, with their last victory at home being against Aston Villa on the opening day of the season. One point behind Bretford, the Cherries are unbeaten under interim head coach Gary O’Neil, collecting five points out of a possible nine. They drew with Newcastle United last time out.

Hello and welcome to the live commentary for the Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Brentford.

📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝



🔺 Moore and Solanke up top

🔺 Unchanged at the back

🔺 Smith with the armband



Our line up for #BOUBRE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/V39oBsEpla — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) October 1, 2022

