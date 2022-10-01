AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Sports Staff
·9 min read
Follow live coverage as AFC Bournemouth face Brentford in the Premier League today.

“It’s very impressive,” Thomas Frank said of the Cherries. “After a game like that [defeat to Liverpool], you either fall apart or stick together and show that you’re stronger. Bournemouth is a club with a lot of experience; lots of their players have played in the Premier League before. It will be another big challenge. Gary and his staff and players have done a very good job. On the results side they’ve had two draws and a win, and the performances have been very solid. They’re difficult to play against. They look good.”

Bournemouth: Neto, Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Zemura, Cook, Lerma, Solanke, Billing, Tavernier, Moore. Subs: Travers, Stephens, Christie, Marcondes, Stacey, Lowe, Dembele, Hill, Anthony.

Brentford: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Mee, Henry, Baptiste, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney, Damsgaard. Subs: Hickey, Dasilva, Wissa, Jorgensen, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Roerslev, Cox, Trevitt.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Bournemouth vs Brentford

  • Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith(c), Mepham, Zemura, Senesi, Solanke, Tavernier, Lerma, Billing, Cook, Moore

  • Brentford XI: Raya, Henry, Jansson(c), Mee, Ajer, Janelt, Baptiste, Jensen, Toney, Mbeumo, Damsgaard

AFC Bournemouth 0 - 0 Brentford FC

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

15:29 , admin

Brentford have conceded 12 goals in their opening seven Premier League games this season, double the amount they’d shipped after as many games in 2021-22 (6). Meanwhile, the Bees are on a run of 19 Premier League away games without a clean sheet, the longest such run among current top flight sides.

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

15:27 , admin

Bournemouth have a free-kick after Moore was taken out by Mee and Jansson who clatter into him.

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

15:27 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

15:25 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

15:24 , admin

NO PENALTY! Referee Bramall sticks with his original decision, and Brentford have a goal-kick.

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

15:22 , admin

Zemura is taken out by Ajer just inside the box who misses the ball completely. Thomas Bramall goes to the monitor to investigate the challenge.

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

15:19 , admin

Mee meets the corner from Jensen, but Neto catches his diving header with ease.

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

15:19 , admin

Mbeumo and Ajer combine down the right with Billing blocking his cross out for a corner.

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

15:18 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

15:17 , admin

Mbeumo shoots low from outside the box but he scuffs his shot wide.

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

15:16 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

15:15 , admin

After patient play from Bournemouth outside the box, the ball comes to Senesi who puts a cross in. Looking for Moore, Mee gets in to head it out for a corner.

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

15:13 , admin

Jensen's corner is met by Jansson who was free inside the box, but the captain's poor header is blocked. The ball comes out to Damsgaard, but he drills an effort straight at Neto.

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

15:12 , admin

Raya lofts a ball forward to Mbeumo who was free down the right but his direct pass has too much height on it and Bournemouth have a throw-in.

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

15:10 , admin

Raya collects once again. This time Lerma looks for Moore with a launched ball forward but his pass has too much height on it and the goalkeeper has it.

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

15:10 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

15:09 , admin

Brentford have won each of their last three league games against Bournemouth (excl. play-offs), most recently completing the league double over them in the 2020-21 Championship campaign.

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

15:06 , admin

From the right, Moore sends a cross high into the box that is collected with ease by Raya.

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

15:04 , admin

SAVE! Early chance for Bretford through Damsgaard. Cutting into the box from the left, his low curling effort is pushed away by Neto. Corner to the away side.

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

15:03 , admin

Janelt gets the ball in space down the middle of the Bournemouth half but chips the ball into the box to nobody. Neto collects it.

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

15:01 , admin

Solanke gets this Premier League clash underway.

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

15:00 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

14:57 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

14:56 , admin

This will be the first top flight meeting between Bournemouth and Brentford, making it the 109th fixture to have been played in each of the top four tiers of English league football.

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

14:53 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

14:51 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

14:50 , admin

As for Brentford, Frank makes two alterations to the team that lost against Arsenal. Damsgaard replaces Dasilva to make his first Premier League start, with Hickey coming out for Baptiste.

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

14:46 , admin

Bournemouth make one change to the side that drew with Newcastle at St. James' Park. Moore comes in to lead the attack, with Christie moving onto the bench.

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

14:45 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

14:43 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

14:41 , admin

BRENTFORD SUBS: Matthew Cox, Yoane Wissa, Saman Ghoddos, Frank Ogochukwu Onyeka, Zanka, Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Ryan Trevitt, Aaron Hickey, Josh Dasilva.

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

14:41 , admin

BRENTFORD (4-3-3): David Raya Martin; Kristoffer Ajer, Pontus Jansson, Ben Mee, Rico Henry; Shandon Baptiste, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen; Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Mikkel Damsgaard.

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

14:36 , admin

BOURNEMOUTH SUBS: Jaidon Anthony, Emiliano Marcondes, James Hill, Jack Stephens, Ryan Christie, Mark Travers, Siriki Dembele, Jack Stacey, Jamal Lowe.

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

14:35 , admin

BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Neto; Adam Smith, Chris Mepham, Marcos Senesi, Jordan Zemura; Lewis Cook, Jefferson Lerma; Dominic Solanke, Philip Billing, Marcus Tavernier; Kieffer Moore.

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

14:32 , admin

As for Brentford, they lost for just the second time this season in their previous match, with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal handing them a heavy 3-0 defeat. Winning twice in their first seven games, Thomas Frank’s men are yet to win on the road, picking up two points in three matches. This is the first time these teams have met since the 2020-21 campaign, where Brentford beat Bournemouth in the semi-finals of the Championship play-offs.

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

14:31 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

14:30 , admin

Following back-to-back away games in the Premier League, Bournemouth will be playing their first match at the Vitality Stadium since the end of August, with their last victory at home being against Aston Villa on the opening day of the season. One point behind Bretford, the Cherries are unbeaten under interim head coach Gary O’Neil, collecting five points out of a possible nine. They drew with Newcastle United last time out.

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

14:30 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

14:30 , admin

Hello and welcome to the live commentary for the Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Brentford.

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

14:30 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

14:00 , admin

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

14:30 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

14:30 , admin

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

14:30 , admin

