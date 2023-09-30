AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Arsenal play in their third kit at Bournemouth (Action Images via Reuters)

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League updates

Kick off 3pm: Bournemouth vs Arsenal

AFC Bournemouth 0 - 0 Arsenal FC

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

15:15

Havertz is slow in possession, with Tavernier getting there to take it off of him. He has space ahead of him and rolls a throughball into Solanke. The striker takes a touch in the box before it gets away from him after being put under pressure by Saliba. He slides across and wins a goal-kick.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

15:13

CHANCE! Arsenal have their first shot of the game. Jesus gets the ball on the right and moves inside past Aarons before sliding a throughball to Havertz. He rushes into the box and blasts a shot towards the goal, but it defects wide.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

15:11

White sends a pass inside to Odegaard, who turns on the ball before sending a throughball towards Nketiah. However, the striker went rushing the other way and Bournemouth have it back.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

15:09

Saka breaks into Bournemouth's defensive third and slides a pass down the right to White. The right-back gets towards the byline and attempts to send the ball across the box, but Zabarnyi gets it away.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

15:08

Arsenal have dominated possession for the last couple of minutes but the ball has stayed in their half. They are playing it around slowly and are waiting for an opening, but Bournemouth are working hard to stay in their shape.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

15:06

Arsenal have started the game slowly and are trying to build their way into the game. Saka receives the ball on the halfway line and looks for options ahead of him before sending it back to Gabriel.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

15:04

Bournemouth keep possession well in the opening couple of minutes and are playing it around with pace. Tavernier shows intent and dribbles inside from the right before looking to poke a pass across to Kluivert in the box, but it is intercepted.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

15:02

Bournemouth get this Premier League clash under way. Billing with the first pass back to Cook.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

15:01

Without a win in all six Premier League games this season (drawing three and losing three), Bournemouth are looking to avoid failing to win any of their opening seven league games in a season for just the second time in their history, also doing so in 1994-95, when they won none of their first eight games in the third tier. Both teams are now on the pitch and are ready to get started.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

14:45

Arsenal make one alteration to the team that drew with Tottenham in their previous league match. Havertz comes into the midfield, with Vieira moving onto the bench. Saka and Rice were both injury doubts before the game but are starting.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

14:41

Bournemouth make one change to the side that lost to Brighton in their last Premier League match. Lloyd Kelly came off with an injury against the Seagulls and is replaced by Senesi at centre-back. Solanke had an ankle injury during the week but is fit enough to start.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

14:41

ARSENAL SUBS: Aaron Ramsdale, Emile Smith Rowe, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Leandro Trossard, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson, Mohamed Elneny.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

14:33

ARSENAL (4-3-3): David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz; Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

14:33

BOURNEMOUTH SUBS: Andrei Radu, David Brooks, Joe Rothwell, Dango Ouattara, Adam Smith, Luis Sinisterra, Kieffer Moore, Hamed Traore, Antoine Semenyo.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

14:33

BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Neto; Max Aarons, Illia Zabarnyi, Marcos Senesi, Milos Kerkez; Philip Billing, Lewis Cook; Marcus Tavernier, Ryan Christie, Justin Kluivert; Dominic Solanke.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

14:30

Arsenal moved into the next round of the cup after triumphing over Brentford in their last match. The Gunners are unbeaten in their eight games in all competitions this campaign and have won four of their six fixtures in the league. Mikel Arteta’s men led twice in the North London derby but had to settle for a 2-2 draw with Tottenham last weekend, meaning that they are now four points behind leaders Manchester City, who have a perfect record. They have lost just one of their 12 Premier League matches against Bournemouth (winning nine and drawing two), last losing 2-1 in January 2018. Eddie Nketiah was an unused substitute in that outing.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

14:30

Bournemouth progressed to the fourth round of the EFL Cup in their previous fixture after beating Championship outfit Stoke City. The midweek venture provided an escape from league action, with the Cherries winless in the top-flight this season. Andoni Iraola’s side have drawn three and lost three of their six fixtures, most recently succumbing to a 3-1 defeat against Brighton despite taking an early lead through Dominic Solanke. Bournemouth are just one place and two points above the relegation zone and will drop into the bottom three if a team below them wins and they lose.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

14:30

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Arsenal.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…