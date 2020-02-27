AEW Revolution date, start time, matches, PPV cost, location, rumors

All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view for its first big event of 2020 with AEW Revolution from Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Saturday, February 29 and airing live on pay-per-view.

The main event will put Chris Jericho — the only person to hold the AEW world championship — against number one contender Jon Moxley in what will be the company's second pay-per-view since its weekly Dynamite television show began airing on TNT last fall.

Below is everything you need to know about AEW Revolution, including the start time for both the preshow and main event along with a list of confirmed matches leading up to the show. Keep checking back here for more updates as the show approaches.





What time does AEW Revolution start?

Date: Saturday, Feb. 29

Time: 7 p.m. ET (preshow) | 8 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: Wintrust Arena, Chicago

TV channel: B/R Live (PPV)

Live stream: live.bleacherreport.com

AEW Revolution will air live on Saturday, Feb. 29. The pre-show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and the main card will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch AEW Revolution, PPV cost

AEW Revolution will be available for purchase on B/R Live and on pay-per-view.

The B/R Live app is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku as well as iOS and Android devices.

The show costs $49.99.

AEW Revolution matches

— Chris Jericho vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW world championship

— MJF vs. Cody

— Adam Page and Kenny Omega vs. the winner of the tag team battle royal on Feb 19 for the AEW tag team championship

— Dustin Rhodes vs. Jake Hager

— Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander for the AEW women’s championship

— Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara

— PAC vs. Orange Cassidy