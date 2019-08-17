AEW All Out matches, date, start time, location, rumors

The big first year for All Elite Wrestling continues with the All Out event on Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates, Ill., outside Chicago.

It was just a year before in the same building where Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) ran the huge All In independent event in front of a sold out audience. That turned out to be a precursor to AEW and proof that there was overwhelming interest in another major wrestling promotion --- so much so that when tickets for All Out went on sale June 14, the 11,000-plus-seat arena sold out in 15 minutes.

Join DAZN and watch more than 100 fight nights a year

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This event will take place in the weeks before AEW is expected to launch its weekly television show on TNT. This is expected to be a loaded card that will include the crowning of the inaugural AEW world champion.

The card is quickly coming together. Here is everything you need to know about AEW All Out.

AEW All Out date, start time

AEW All Out will air live on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 7 p.m. ET.

How to watch AEW All Out

AEW All Out will be available live on pay-per-view on B/R Live and elsewhere around the world on the FITE TV app.

AEW All Out card

— Adam "Hangman" Page vs. Chris Jericho for the inaugural AEW world championship

— Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega

— The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Brothers (Pentagon Jr. and Fenix) in a ladder match for the AAA tag team titles

— Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc in a Triple Threat match

— Shawn Spears vs. Cody

— Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) with the winners receiving a first-round bye in the AEW world tag team championship tournament

— Hikaru Shida vs. Riho

Story continues

— 21-woman Casino Battle Royale; the winner will receive a match for the inaugural AEW Women's World Championship on October 2 at AEW's debut show on TNT

AEW All Out rumored matches

— Britt Baker vs. Kylie Rae

— Awesome Kong vs. Aja Kong