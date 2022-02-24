AEW, Impact, ROH stars and WWE NXT alum celebrate Black History Month at FEW Say It Loud 2

Fighting Evolution Wrestling celebrated Black History Month for the second consecutive year with Say It Loud 2 on Feb. 11-12, 2022 at the Grand Hotel in Fort Lauderdale.

Led by Director/Producer JB Cool, the two-day event featured pro wrestling action, pool parties and after parties inside and outside the hotel.

Miami’s Red Velvet of AEW was one of the top talents on the card. Velvet, the FEW Flares Champion, got her start in pro wrestling by training with FEW for JB Cool in Miami.

She wrestled Ring of Honor Women’s Tournament selection Mazzerati in the main event of Night 2. Your referee WWE alum Justin King, who referees for FEW in Florida for JB Cool, QPW in Qatar for Ali Al-Marafi and CWE in India for Great Khali.

WWE NXT alum and Whole Lotta Woman MJ Jenkins, who wrestled Promise Braxton earlier, made a mark post-match.

Standout wrestler Caprice Coleman, who is a broadcaster for Ring of Honor, wrestled the legend 2 Cold Scorpio, an ECW original.

Afterward, Coleman delivered a heartfelt speech about what 2 Cold Scorpio has meant to Black wrestlers.

Bullet Club’s Chris Bey of Impact Wrestling fame competed against AEW’s Baron Black of the Nightmare Family.

Indie wrestling’s collector of belts Malik Bosede and MLW alum Snoop Strikes delivered an outstanding bout in the main event of Night 1. Among his current championships, Bosede is one half of the tag team champions Culture Inc. for Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling, based in Houston.

Also part of the extravaganza: WWE NXT alum B-Fab, Ruthie Jay, Nu Nation, Reggie Rhythm, Santana, Team 3D Academy’s Jake St. Patrick, Crystal White, WWE alum Referee Justin King and more.

