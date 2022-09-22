AEW Grand Slam: Jon Moxley Crowned New World Champion — Plus, a Former WWE Divas Champ Makes Her Debut

A new AEW World Champion has been crowned!

During AEW Grand Slam’s main event on Wednesday, Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson to become a three-time World Champion. As Dean Ambrose in the WWE, he previously won the WWE Championship, Intercontinental Championship, Raw Tag Team Championship and United States Championship.

Meanwhile, Danielson (under the name Daniel Bryan) is a former WWE World Champion, Heavyweight Champion, Tag Team Champion, United States Champion and Intercontinental Champion.

Moxley’s win comes after AEW President Tony Khan revealed on AEW: Dynamite earlier this month that the World Championship — along with the World Trios Championship — were vacated following an alleged backstage brawl between World Champion CM Punk and World Trios Champions the Elite (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks). Moments later, Death Triangle beat Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends to become the new World Trios Champions.

Grand Slam also saw Saraya (known as Paige in the WWE) make her AEW debut, staring down Dr. Britt Baker DMD following the four-way World Women’s Championship match. (Toni Storm defeated Baker, Athena, and Serena Deeb to retain.) Saraya is a former WWE Divas Champion and NXT Women’s Champion.

Plus, Chris Jericho beat Claudio Castagnoli to become the Ring of Honor Heavyweight Championship, and The Acclaimed’s Anthony Bowens and Max Caster (accompanied by Billy Gun) defeated Swerve in Our Glory’s Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee to become the new World Tag Team Champions.

Meanwhile, ‘The Bastard’ Pac retained his All-Atlantic Championship after striking Orange Cassidy with the hammer from the ring bell and getting the pin.

How do you feel about Jon Moxley winning his third AEW World Championship? Were you surprised by Saraya’s debut? Sound off below!

