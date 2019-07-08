AEW Fight for the Fallen matches, date, start time, location, rumors

All Elite Wrestling returns with its third-ever event – Fight for the Fallen – taking place on Saturday, July 13 from Daily’s Place Ampitheater in Jacksonville, Fla.

The show takes place in the company’s unofficial headquarters in Jacksonville, home to the NFL’s Jaguars which is also owned by Shad Khan with his son Tony involved in both including as AEW’s CEO. Plus, a portion of the proceeds from this show will be donated to gun violence victims.

Only a few matches have been announced for the event so far and the rest of the card will be announced in the coming weeks. Here’s all you need to know about AEW Fight for the Fallen.





AEW Fight for the Fallen date, start time

AEW Fight for the Fallen will air live on Satursday, July 13. The pre-show will start at 7:30 p.m with the main card beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET.





How to watch AEW Fight for the Fallen

AEW Double or Nothing will be available live for free on the B/R Live app.





AEW Fight for the Fallen card

- Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson)

- Kenny Omega vs. Cima

- Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie

- Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian

- Jimmy Havoc, Darby Allin, and Joey Janela vs. MJF, Sammy Guevara, and Shawn Spears

- Lucha Bros (Pentagón Jr. and Rey Fenix) vs. SoCal Uncensored (Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian)

AEW Fight for the Fallen rumored matches

- Jon Moxley vs. TBD



