AEW confirms release date for Fight Forever video game

AEW has announced that its first video game, Fight Forever, will arrive on June 29.

The game, which comes from THQ and Japanese developer Yuke's, will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo Switch consoles. Amazon will allow you to place a pre-order now.

Speaking about the game, former AEW Champion and Fight Forever creative director Kenny Omega said: "When I first signed with AEW, Tony Khan gave me the opportunity to assemble the best gaming team that understands and respects professional wrestling, to make the best wrestling games ever.

"Thanks to our incredible collaboration with Geta, YUKE’s and THQ Nordic, a new era of professional wrestling gaming is quickly approaching. AEW: Fight Forever has exceeded my highest expectations, and I’m confident that June 29 will be a momentous day for wrestling fans and gamers alike."

The game's official press release reads: "Recognised for its retro approach to design including hand-crafted animations and nostalgic arcade feel, AEW: Fight Forever presents wrestling fans with their first chance to pull off wrestling moves only seen on the wildly popular AEW programming.

"Online co-op wrestling is going completely next level with Tag-Team matches that feature sequences of team manoeuvres performed with simple commands. A long roster of the most popular AEW wrestlers, career mode, wrestler customisation, signature AEW arenas, multiple match types and even some good ol’ fashioned unsanctioned fun await!"

Check out the features of AEW: Fight Forever below:

Match Types:

Single Matches

Tag-Team

3-Way

4-Way

Ladder Matches

Casino Battle Royale

Falls Count Anywhere

Unsanctioned Lights-Out (allows use of weapons and, of course, lots of blood)

Exploding Barbed Wire Death Matches

Career Mode

Wide Range of Customisation Modes

Custom Wrestlers (attire and appearance)

Custom Move-Sets

Custom Entrances

Custom Teams

Custom Arenas

• Online Multiplayer

Catch AEW Dynamite live every Thursday at 1am in the UK and Rampage every Saturday at 3am on FITE with an AEW Plus subscription. US customers can also watch Dynamite on TBS and Rampage on TNT, and in the UK, Dynamite repeats air on ITV4.

