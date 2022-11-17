AEW confirms London for UK debut in 2023

All Elite Wrestling (AEW)

AEW has confirmed London as the location for the company's UK debut in 2023.

Last week's edition of AEW Dynamite (November 9) saw the announcement that AEW would be coming overseas for the first time ever next year, with more details to come.

On last night's show, London was announced as the location for AEW's first UK show, with no date, venue or further details given.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW)

AEW boss Tony Khan, who also owns Fulham FC, had previously said he wanted to make the team's Craven Cottage ground AEW's UK home.

"Craven Cottage is very special to me. We put a lot into the development, redevelopment, the Riverside Stand, it's going to be amazing," he said.

"The new Craven Cottage, with all of the new amenities and facilities, and all the beautiful additions, I think would be the best home in England possible for AEW."

Meanwhile, AEW's next PPV is Full Gear which takes place this Saturday (November 19) from Newark, New Jersey.

AEW

The show is set to see Saraya (WWE's Paige) make her return to the ring, taking on Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. It will be Saraya's first match in five years after she was forced to retire due to injury in WWE.

The show will also see the return of The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega), who have not appeared on AEW television since All Out. They will challenge Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Championship.

The main event will see MJF challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.

Catch AEW Dynamite live every Thursday at 1am in the UK and Rampage every Saturday at 3am on FITE with an AEW Plus subscription. US customers can also watch Dynamite on TBS and Rampage on TNT, and in the UK, Dynamite repeats air on ITV4.

You Might Also Like