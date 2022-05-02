Aesthetic Medicine Market Size to Surpass US$ 155.67 Bn by 2030

Precedence Research
·6 min read
Precedence Research
Precedence Research

According to Precedence Research, the global aesthetic medicine market size is projected to surpass around USD 155.67 billion by 2030 and is expanding growth at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Ottawa, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aesthetic medicine market size was valued at USD 69.47 billion in 2021. Demand for aesthetic medicine remains strong in 2021. Some sales insight revealing the strong growth of aesthetic medicine during the past few years are listed below:

  • The global aesthetic medicine market value is expected to reach US$142.2 billion by 2030

  • The non-invasive procedures segment captured a market share of around 51% in 2020

  • Around 4.4 million Botox injection procedures were performed in 2020 in US

  • India is among the top five non-surgical procedures performing nations at global level

  • Global geriatric population is expected to reach 1.5 billion by 2050

  • North America accounted for a revenue of around US$20.66 billion in 2020

  • Asia Pacific aesthetic medicine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030

  • Botox injection procedures increased by 845% from 2000 to 2018, in US

Get the Sample Pages of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1667

Approximately 36% of the Global Aesthetic Medicine Market Captured by North America

The rapidly shifting consumers’ attitude towards beauty, wellness, and aging has surged the awareness and acceptance of aesthetic medicines and procedures, which has resulted in an increasing demand for the aesthetic medicines among the men. US is the largest market in North America. The presence of aesthetic treatment services via beauty bars, med spas, and aesthetic clinics in the region has significantly fostered the growth of the aesthetic medicine market. The rapidly aging population in US is expected to be a prominent growth driver of the market in the upcoming future. It is estimated that around 24% of the total population in US will constitute the elderly population by 2060. The rising concerns among the middle and high income groups regarding their physical appearance are expected to boost the demand for the aesthetic medicine in US. Botox injection is the leading procedure and the most demanded procedure in North America. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons Botox injections procedures has increased by around 845% between 2000 and 2018.

Scope of the Report

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 69.47 Billion

CAGR

9.5% from 2022 to 2030

Largest Market

North America

Fastest Growing Region

Asia Pacific

Companies Covered

AbbVie Inc., Galderma, Alma Lasers, Cynosure, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Lumenis Be Ltd., Solta Medical, Candela Medical, Hologic, Inc., Dentsply Sirona

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1667

What are the key trends in the Global Aesthetic Medicine Market?

The growing urge among the people to look young and fit is fueling the demand for the aesthetic medicine in the developed and developing economies. The rapidly surging popularity of the non-invasive and minimally invasive surgical procedures is driving the growth of the aesthetic medicine market across the globe. The demand for the cosmetics surgery is boosting the growth of the aesthetic medicine market. The rising adoption of advanced laser resurfacing technology and aesthetic injectable is propelling the growth of the aesthetic medicines globally. Furthermore, the economic benefits and conveniences associated with the minimally invasive procedures like less pain and quick recovery is fostering its demand among the consumers.

What are the key challenges in the Global Aesthetic Medicine Market?

There is a risk of potential side effects associated with the aesthetic procedures. There are certain complications and risks that the consumers may face during or after the procedure. The associated risks are the major factor that may restrict the consumers to adopt the aesthetic treatments. Furthermore, the high costs involved with the treatment and the low awareness in the developing and underdeveloped economies may hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the manufacturers faces a complicated regulations pertaining to the commercialization of various aesthetic medicines.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period

The emerging economies like China, India, and South Korea are the growth drivers of the Asia Pacific aesthetic medicine market. South Korea has become a hub for aesthetic treatments owing to the presence of advanced treatment facilities and skilled cosmetics surgeons. The rising awareness among the population regarding the availability of various invasive and non-invasive procedures to improve the aesthetic appearances and anti-aging injectable is boosting the growth of the market. The rapidly growing geriatric population in the region is projected to increase the demand for the aesthetic medicines in the forthcoming years. According to the United Nations, the low and middle income countries are expected to be the home of around 80% of the global geriatric population by 2050. Furthermore, around 93% of the road traffic accidents occur in low and middle income nations, which also contribute towards the increasing demand for the aesthetic medicine market in Asia Pacific. The rising technological advancements and rising penetration of the aesthetic treatment products in the region coupled with rising personal disposable income is augmenting the growth of the aesthetic medicine market in Asia Pacific.

Browse more related reports@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/industry/healthcare

Top Aesthetic Medicine Manufacturers in 2020

AbbVie Inc., Galderma, Alma Lasers, Cynosure, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Lumenis Be Ltd., Solta Medical, Candela Medical, Hologic, Inc., and Dentsply Sirona are the prominent players in the global aesthetic medicine market.

Market Segmentation

By Procedure Type

  • Non-Invasive Procedure

  • Invasive Procedure

By Product Type

  • Energy-Based Devices

    • Laser-based Aesthetic Device

    • Radiofrequency (RF)-based Aesthetic Device

    • Light-based Aesthetic Device

    • Ultrasound Aesthetic Device

    • Others

  • Implants

    • Facial Implants

    • Breast Implants

    • Others

  • Anti-Wrinkle Products

  • Botulinum Toxin

  • Dermal Fillers

  • Others

By Application

  • Surgical

  • Non-Surgical

By End-User

  • Medical Spas and Beauty Centres

  • Hospitals and Clinics

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

  • Home Use

By Gender

  • Males

    • 18 years and below

    • 19-34 years

    • 35-50 years

    • 51-64 years

    • 65 years and above

  • Females

    • 18 years and below

    • 19-34 years

    • 35-50 years

    • 51-64 years

    • 65 years and above

By Route of Administration

  • Oral

  • Topical

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Click Here to View Full Report Table of Contents

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1667

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Espinal's RBI single backs stellar Gausman outing as Blue Jays top Astros 3-2

    TORONTO — It may only be the second month of the season, but Kevin Gausman felt like he had to put in a playoff-calibre performance Sunday. Gausman struck out 10 and allowed two runs over seven innings as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 3-2 at Rogers Centre. The victory gave Toronto a 4-2 regular-season record over Houston, the defending American League champions. "Almost felt like a post-season game," said Gausman, who noted that the Astros' roster is largely unchanged from la

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Raptors fans in 'Jurassic Park' boo 'fake fans' for leaving Game 6 early

    The passionate fans in Jurassic Park weren’t the only ones who had a bone to pick with the lucky few who got to take in the game from the inside Scotiabank Arena.

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Houston Texans select Metchie III in second round of NFL draft

    The Houston Texans won't have to wait long for Canadian John Metchie III. Houston traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select the Alabama star receiver in the second round, No. 44 overall, of the 2022 NFL draft Friday night. The Texans made the move despite Metchie suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Tide's 41-24 SEC title win over Georgia on Dec. 4. "As far as my recovery, I will be good to play football in July," Metchie told reporters during a videoconference. "I'll be good to go,

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • NHL playoffs preview: Stakes couldn't be higher between Leafs and Lightning

    First-round series simply don't come any bigger.

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Boston Red Sox top Toronto Blue Jays 7-1 to end four-game losing skid

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays were forced to search for small victories Wednesday after dropping a 7-1 decision to the Boston Red Sox. Starter Ross Stripling threw a season-high five innings, the team's high-leverage relievers got a much-needed break and backup infielder Gosuke Katoh doubled in the fourth inning for his first big-league hit. There was little else to choose from as the Blue Jays had an uneventful performance after the dramatics of a walk-off win a night earlier. Stripling, init