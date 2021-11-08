Aesthetic Medical International to Announce Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and First Half of 2021 on November 16, 2021

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (Nasdaq: AIH) (the “Company” or “AIH”), a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2021 before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.



The Company will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial performance at 8:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 PM Beijing Time) on November 16, 2021.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

Date: November 16, 2021 Time: 8:00 AM Eastern Time United States Toll Free: +1-833-239-5575 Canada Toll Free: +1-855-402-0729 Mainland China Toll Free: +86-4008-206895 Hong Kong Toll Free: +852-800-906613 International: +65-6780-1201 Conference ID 6080963

Please dial in at least 15 minutes before the commencement of the call to ensure timely participation.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call until November 24, 2021.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

United States: +1-855-452-5696 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Reply Access Code: 6080963

A live and archived webcast of the call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.aihgroup.net/ .

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited

AIH, known as “Peng’ai” in China, is a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China. AIH operates through treatment centers that spread across major cities in mainland China, and also has presence in Hong Kong and Singapore. Leveraging over 20 years of clinical experience, AIH provides one-stop aesthetic service offerings, including surgical aesthetic treatments, non-surgical aesthetic treatments, and general medical services and other aesthetic services. According to certain third-party industry consultant, AIH was the third-largest private aesthetic medical services provider in China in terms of revenue in 2018. For more information regarding the Company, please visit: https://ir.aihgroup.net/ .

