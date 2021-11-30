Aesthetic Fillers Market is Expected to Reach USD 4.6 Billion by 2027 - AllTheResearch

Increasing awareness and adaptation among the population are expected to drive the global aesthetic fillers market.

Pleasanton, CA, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest study titled “Aesthetic Fillers Market, by Product Type (Dermal Fillers, Wrinkle Relaxers); by Applications (Lip Augmentation, Acne Scar Treatment, Wrinkle Removal, Rhinoplasty, Others); and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA); - Global Forecasts 2021 to 2027” published by AllTheResearch, features an analysis of the current and future scenario of the global Aesthetic Fillers Industry.

The Global Aesthetic Fillers Market Size was valued at USD 2.3 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4.6 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

The report overview includes studying the market scope, leading players like Allergan Plc (Abbvie Inc.), Galderma Pharma SA, Vital Esthetique, Laboratories Vivacy SAS, Merz Pharma, Sinclair Pharma PLC, etc., market segments and sub-segments, market analysis by type, application, geography. The report covers Leading Countries and analyzes the potential of the global Aesthetic Fillers industry, providing statistical information about market dynamics, growth factors, major challenges, PEST analysis, and market entry strategy Analysis, opportunities, and forecasts. The biggest highlight of the report is to provide companies in the industry with a strategic analysis of the impact of COVID-19.

Increasing awareness and rising adaptation of aesthetic fillers among the population are propelling factors for the growth of the global aesthetic fillers market. Moreover, rising expenditure and investment in the research and development such as dermal filler injections, new eco-friendly products are fueling factors for the growth of the market. Additionally, advancement in technologies for the development and improvement of aesthetic fillers products is likely to boost the global market.

The recent launch of new products by the key players is projected to grow the market. For instance, in 2018, Allergan-AbbVie launched injectable dermal filler called as UVEDERM that used as anti-ageing injectable. In 2019, Merz Pharmaceuticals has launched cosmetics called as Juvederm for the face treatment, specifically the cheeks, lips, and around the mouth.

The Major Companies Covered in Aesthetic Fillers Market Report are:

Allergan-AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, Merz Pharmaceuticals, Integra Lifesciences, Galderma Laboratories L.P., Genzyme Corporation, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Fidia Pharma USA Inc., SciVision Biotech Inc, LG Life Sciences, LTD (LG Chem), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Teoxane Laboratories Inc., Bio plus Co. Ltd., Sculpt Luxury Dermal Fillers Ltd., Bioxis Pharmaceutical, Sinclair Pharma plc., Medytox, Inc., Laboratories Vivacy SAS, Bohus Biotech AB, and more.

The Global Aesthetic Fillers Market Segmentation:

Global Aesthetic Fillers Market, by Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2027)

Dermal Fillers Calcium Hydroxylapatite Collagen Polymethyl-methacrylate Microspheres (PMMA) Hyaluronic Acid Fat Injection Polylactic Acid Other Dermal Fillers

Wrinkle Relaxers

Global Aesthetic Fillers Market, by Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2027)

Lip Augmentation

Acne Scars Treatment

Wrinkle Removal

Rhinoplasty

Others

Key Findings:

Based on the product type, the dermal fillers segment held the largest market share in 2020

Based on applications, the wrinkle removal segment is expected to hold the largest share over the forecast period

Based on regions, the North America region is anticipated to hold a market’s maximum share in the year 2027 in the aesthetic fillers market

Regions covered in Aesthetic Fillers Market report:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

In terms of geography, the North America region accounted for the major share of the global market. This is owing to the presence of necessary infrastructure, and skilled professionals in the region. Moreover, high funding available for research and development activities is another factor supporting North America market. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period and this can be attributed to rising awareness, investment by market players, presence of emerging economies, and large number of cosmetic procedures.

Impact of COVID-19 on Aesthetic Fillers Industry:

Covid-19 has highly affected the industries in terms of growth, economy, health, and mental well-being of every individual. In this pandemic situation, beauty and luxury sector is facing challenges in manufacturing and supply chain, such as delivering products in timely manner also as getting to an uneven demand for products and services. The market is facing a period of short-term negative growth, which may be attributed to factors like a decline in product demand from the end-users, limited operations in most of the industries, temporary closure of major providing centers (including beauty centers and spas), disrupted supply chain, and challenges in terms of providing essential/post-sales services due to pandemic situation.

Key Aspects of Aesthetic Fillers Market Report Indicated:

Executive Summary Research Methodology Assumptions and Acronyms Used Market Overview Global Aesthetic Fillers Market Analysis and Forecast, by Applications Global Aesthetic Fillers Market Analysis and Forecast, by Types Global Aesthetic Fillers Market Analysis and Forecast, by Regions Latin America Market Analysis and Forecast North America Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Market Analysis and Forecast The Middle East & Africa Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of key trends in the global Aesthetic Fillers market

Increasing adoption of aesthetic fillers among male population to enhance their appearance is the most prominent trend of this market

Rising expenditure on research and development activities for improving technologies related to aesthetic fillers

Important Questions Answered

What is the growth potential of the Aesthetic Fillers market?

Which company is currently leading the Aesthetic Fillers market? Will the company continue to lead during the forecast period 2021-2027?

What are the top strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years?

Which regional market is anticipated to secure the highest market share?

How will the competitive landscape change in the future?

What do players need to do to adapt to future competitive changes?

What will be the total production and consumption in the Aesthetic Fillers Market by 2027?

Which are the key upcoming technologies? How will they impact the Aesthetic Fillers Market?

Which product segment is expected to show the highest CAGR?

Which application is forecast to gain the biggest market share?

