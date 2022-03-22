Aesop Debuts New Fragrance in Rick Owens Collab

Aesop and Rick Owens have joined forces on a range of co-branded fragrances and a travel kit.

Teased earlier this month, the limited-edition collaboration features some of Owens' personal favorites. The designer, who has used Aesop's hair and body care products exclusively for years, shared: "I am not sure if it was my body responding positively to the alchemy of the unguents they produce or my head responding to the quiet and gentle aesthetics of their ethos as a company, but Aesop’s balms represented a soothing mood that I wanted to continue seamlessly throughout my home life and my travel life." The resulting Travel Kit is comprised of the Coriander Seed Body Cleanser, Resolute Hydrating Body Balm, Classic Shampoo and Classic Conditioner.

Elsewhere, the partnership debuts a new fragrance dubbed "Stoic," formulated by perfumer Barnabé Fillion, who was also responsible for the scent at Owens' recent runway presentation. The Eau de Toilette boasts notes of black pepper, coriander, frankincense and patchouli, which can be applied to the accompanying string of ceramic beads.

Peep the range above. The Rick Owens x Aesop collection is now available online, and at select Aesop and Rick Owens stores worldwide.