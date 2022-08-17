Aerospike Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in America
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerospike Inc., the real-time data platform leader, was named to the 2022 Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing companies in America. Aerospike brought its real-time data platform to market as the first of its kind with predictable sub-millisecond performance from gigabyte to petabyte scale. The platform is purpose-built to meet the growing demand for instant, accurate outcomes in the Right Now Economy.
“Being named to the Inc. 5000 is a testament to the growing demand for the Aerospike Real-time Data Platform,” said Subbu Iyer, chief executive officer, Aerospike. “With the massive growth in real-time data, Aerospike is quickly becoming an essential component of the modern data architecture for industry leaders across the world.”
This recognition is the latest in a growing list of accolades for Aerospike in 2022. Other distinctions include:
Named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the Pacific region.
Named as a finalist for the SaaS Awards as Best Data Innovation in a SaaS Product.
Named as a finalist for the 2022 Data Breakthrough Awards as the NoSQL Solution of the Year.
Named to CRN’s list of The 10 Coolest Big Data Tools of 2022.
Other 2022 company announcements include:
About Aerospike
Aerospike unleashes the power of real-time data to meet the demands of the Right Now Economy. Global innovators and builders choose the Aerospike real-time, multi-model, NoSQL data platform for its predictable sub-millisecond performance at unlimited scale with dramatically reduced infrastructure costs. With support for strong consistency and globally distributed, multi-cloud environments, Aerospike is an essential part of the modern data stack for Adobe, Airtel, Criteo, DBS Bank, Experian, PayPal, Snap, Sony Interactive Entertainment, The Trade Desk and Wayfair. A global company, Aerospike is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, Bangalore and Tel Aviv.
