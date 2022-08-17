Aerospike Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in America

Aerospike Inc

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerospike Inc ., the real-time data platform leader, was named to the 2022 Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing companies in America. Aerospike brought its real-time data platform to market as the first of its kind with predictable sub-millisecond performance from gigabyte to petabyte scale. The platform is purpose-built to meet the growing demand for instant, accurate outcomes in the Right Now Economy .



“Being named to the Inc. 5000 is a testament to the growing demand for the Aerospike Real-time Data Platform,” said Subbu Iyer, chief executive officer, Aerospike. “With the massive growth in real-time data, Aerospike is quickly becoming an essential component of the modern data architecture for industry leaders across the world.”

This recognition is the latest in a growing list of accolades for Aerospike in 2022. Other distinctions include:

Other 2022 company announcements include:

About Aerospike

Aerospike unleashes the power of real-time data to meet the demands of the Right Now Economy. Global innovators and builders choose the Aerospike real-time, multi-model, NoSQL data platform for its predictable sub-millisecond performance at unlimited scale with dramatically reduced infrastructure costs. With support for strong consistency and globally distributed, multi-cloud environments, Aerospike is an essential part of the modern data stack for Adobe, Airtel, Criteo, DBS Bank, Experian, PayPal, Snap, Sony Interactive Entertainment, The Trade Desk and Wayfair. A global company, Aerospike is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, Bangalore and Tel Aviv.

