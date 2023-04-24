From Aerospace to Water Treatment: The Versatility of Polysulfone in Today's Markets

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

SkyQuest's Polysulfone Market report provides actionable insights for individuals interested in valuable data, trends, and opportunities in a rapidly growing industry. Additionally, the report is produced and published concisely, making it accessible to various audiences, from industry experts to market readers. Finally, one can gain an in-depth understanding of the primary and secondary market drivers, providing them with a comprehensive outlook of the current market situation and future projections.

Westford USA, April 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report by SkyQuest, the Polysulfones market is expected to attain a value of USD 2.09 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.62% from 2023 to 2030. The North American and Asia Pacific regions are projected to witness significant growth owing to the escalating demand from the healthcare, automotive, and aerospace industries and an increasing requirement for membranes in water treatment applications. The Journal of Biomaterials Applications published a study that surveyed the utilization of various polymers in medical devices among medical device manufacturers. According to the study, polysulfone was widely used in medical devices, specifically in hemodialysis, cardiovascular devices, and implantable devices. SkyQuest's report further predicts that the global medical plastics market, which comprises polysulfone is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1%.

Besides, polysulfone membranes have exhibited high filtration efficiency in water treatment applications, including desalination, filtration of pharmaceuticals, and removal of heavy metals. The study concluded that polysulfone membranes hold a significant potential for water treatment applications. Moreover, the global water treatment membranes market, which includes polysulfone membranes, is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.2%.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Polysulfones Market"

Pages - 242

Tables - 66

Figures - 65

Story continues

Polysulfone is a versatile material that plays a crucial role in industries such as healthcare, aerospace, automotive, and water treatment. Polysulfone is highly valued for its exceptional properties of high-temperature stability, chemical resistance, and mechanical strength. The increasing need for high-performance materials in these industries is expected to fuel the growth of the polysulfone market in the foreseeable future.

Prominent Players in Polysulfones Market

BASF SE

SABIC

Solvay

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

RTP Company

Quadrant Engineering Plastics Products

Ensinger GmbH

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Polyscope Polymers BV

The Dow Chemical Company

Chi Mei Corporation

LG Chem

Teijin Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Toray Industries, Inc.

PolyOne Corporation

Polyplastics Co., Ltd.

Celanese Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Arkema S.A.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/polysulfones-market

Healthcare Application Segment to Drive Higher Sales Due to the Surging Demand for High-Performance Materials Such as Polysulfone in Medical Devices

Recent analysis suggests that the rapid development of the Polysulfones market in 2021 was primarily propelled by the healthcare application segment. This growth trend is expected to persist from 2022 to 2030 due to the surging demand for high-performance materials such as polysulfone in medical devices, surgical instruments, and implants. SkyQuest's report indicates that the healthcare segment accounted for 40% of the total market share.

Moreover, North America is projected to emerge as a major player in the Polysulfones market from 2022 to 2030, according to research analysis. SkyQuest anticipates a CAGR of 6.82% for the region during the forecast period, fueled by the increasing demand for high-performance plastics in diverse end-use industries and the presence of significant market players in the region. Additionally, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the usage of polysulfone in various medical applications, including implantable devices and surgical instruments. This approval has played a crucial role in driving the demand for polysulfone in the healthcare industry and supporting the growth of the polysulfone market in the North American region.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/polysulfones-market

Polyphenylsulfone Type Segment to Exhibit Strong Growth Due to the Growing Demand for Noise Reduction Solutions

The increasing demand for the polyphenylsulfone type positioned it as the dominant segment in the Polysulfones market in 2021. It is expected to maintain its lead from 2022 to 2030. This trend is propelled by the surging demand for PPSU in various end-use industries, such as healthcare, automotive, and aerospace, owing to its high-temperature resistance, excellent electrical properties, and high dimensional stability.

Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region has emerged as a significant force in the Polysulfones market and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2030. SkyQuest anticipates a substantial growth in the market for this region, with a CAGR of 8.97% during the forecast period. The region's growth can be attributed to its rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and increased construction activities. Additionally, the Chinese government has identified advanced materials as a crucial area for development under the "Made in China 2025" initiative, and polysulfone is among the priority materials for development and adoption in various end-use industries, including healthcare, automotive, and aerospace.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the Polysulfones market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/polysulfones-market

Key Developments in Polysulfones Market

Covestro, a prominent polymer company, has recently unveiled its latest range of resilient materials specifically designed for medical devices' housings and hardware. The company's new products, Makrolon® M6011 FR, a medical polycarbonate, and Makroblend® M5005 FR, a medical polycarbonate/polyester blend, boast a unique blend of properties that enhance their chemical resistance while incorporating state-of-the-art flame retardants.

Aurora Plastics, LLC, a reputable manufacturer of polymer compounds, has recently entered into a merger with Enviroplas Inc., an established engineering compounding business with a rich history of growth spanning over three decades. The partnership, which involves Enviroplas management, is a reflection of both companies' commitment to making customer satisfaction their top priority. With this merger, Aurora Plastics and Enviroplas can now provide customers with a wider range of products, backed by unmatched customer service. The development marks the company's foray into the engineered polymers business segment.

Key Questions Answered in Polysulfones Market Report

What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how do these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Soluble Dietary Fiber Market

Global Geosynthetics Market

Waterborne Coatings market

Global Sodium Alginate Market

Global Blue Ammonia Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter



