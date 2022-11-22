Aerospace Fasteners Market to Hit USD 7.73 Billion by 2029 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 6.85% by 2022-2029

Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global aerospace fasteners market size is projected to reach USD 7.73 Billion by 2029, at CAGR of 6.85% during forecast period 2022-2029

Pune, India, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aerospace fasteners market size was USD 4.61 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 4.86 billion in 2022 to USD 7.73 billion in 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period. Rising demand for commercial aircraft and strong robotics & 3D printing adoption is expected to bolster the market development. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled “Aerospace Fasteners Market, 2022-2029.”

Aerospace fasteners are used to manufacture aircraft. It is assembled in diverse locations and used in several manufacturing locations to transform parts into aircraft. Rising demand for aircraft is expected to boost the adoption of fasteners. Increasing air traffic leads to a spike in aircraft manufacturing, thereby facilitating component usage. Further, the strong adoption of 3D printing and robotics is expected to increase the adoption of the product from the aerospace industry. These factors may promote market growth in the coming years.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (U.S.)

B&B Specialties Inc. (U.S.)

Boeing Distribution Services Ins. (U.S.)

LISI Aerospace (France)

M.S Aerospace (U.S.)

National Aerospace Fasteners Corporation (Taiwan)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (U.S.)

TFI Aerospace Corporation (Canada)

TPS Aviation Inc. (U.S.)

Wurth Group (Germany)

TriMas Corporation (U.S.)

HC Merchandisers, Inc. (HC Pacific) (U.S.)

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 4.86 billion 2029 Value Projection USD 7.73 billion Growth Rate CAGR 6.85 % 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 Historical Data for 2018 - 2020 Forecast Period 2022 - 2029 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Material Type, and By Platform Growth Driver Rising Défense Expenditures to Foster Market Development

Market Segments:

By product, the market is segmented into rivets, screws, nuts & bolts, and others. As per material, it is categorized into titanium, steel, superalloys, and aluminum. Based on platform, it is segregated into fixed-wing aircraft and rotary-wing aircraft. Geographically, it is grouped into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Defense Expenditures to Foster Market Development

Rising air traffic, travel, & tourism and the increasing number of flights are expected to boost the components’ adoption. Rising defense expenditures and uneven border conditions & conflicts foster sales. Further, the rising demand for the product from the commercial and military sectors may propel its adoption. Also, rising developments in emerging countries, such as India and China, may fuel its adoption. In addition, the growth in defense aircraft manufacturing may propel the aerospace fasteners market growth.

However, the rising adoption of composite material for aircraft part manufacturing hinders the market progress.

Regional Insights



Presence of Top Aircraft Manufacturers to Fuel Industry Growth in North America

North America is expected to dominate the aerospace fasteners market share due to the presence of top aircraft manufacturers. The market in North America stood at USD 1.86 billion in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the global market share in the coming years. Furthermore, advanced manufacturing technologies are expected to bolster the industry growth.

In Asia Pacific, the rising development and increasing emergence of several OEMs are expected to boost aerospace fasteners' adoption. Further, the expansion of the aviation industry may nurture the aerospace and defense industry.

In Europe, robust demand for aerospace fasteners from Germany, the U.K., France, and Russia is expected to boost sales. Additionally, the presence of leading aircraft manufacturers such as Dassault Aviation, Leonardo SPA, Airbus, and others may propel the market development.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers Obtain Certifications to Reinforce their Market Stance

Prominent companies operating in the market obtain certifications to reinforce their market stance. For example, National Aerospace Fasteners Corp announced that it was certified as a qualified aerospace forging supplier by Safran Aircraft Engines in August 2021. It is qualified to engage in forging aviation products using several materials such as cobalt-based high-temperature, nickel-based, and iron-based materials. This strategy may enable the company to reinforce its market stance. Furthermore, manufacturers aim at product launches, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and expansions to boost their market position.

Key Industry Development

February 2021- TriMas Corporation, a Michigan-based company, announced the selection of its monogram and fastening system that is selected by France-based Airbus SE.

