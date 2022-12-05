Aerosol Valves Market is Estimated to Cross US$ 3.1 Bn by 2032 at a Healthy CAGR Amid Recent Boom Witnessed in Automotive Industry to Generate High Demand Worldwide | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

·6 min read
Rapid growth of cosmetics industry, innovation in aerosol valves, and continuous new product launches are some of the key trends shaping the market for aerosol valves. India Aerosol Valves Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2022-32

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aerosol valves market is expected to propel with a healthy CAGR of 5.2% over the projection period from 2022 to 2032. The global market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 1,892.0 Mn in 2022 and reach US$ 3,149.5 Mn by 2032. The aerosol valve sales are anticipated to bolster with the top 5 countries currently holding 35-40% of the global aerosol valve market.

According to Future Market Insights' historical analysis, the global aerosol valves market grew at 3.9% CAGR from 2015 to 2021 and reached a total valuation of US$ 1,818.7 Mn in 2021. The growth of the market is attributed to the surging adoption of aerosol valves across various industries due to their convenient and mess-free nature.

The rapid expansion of various industries like automotive, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics & personal care along with increased demand for sustainable and biodegradable packaging solutions is stimulating growth in the global market for aerosol valves. On the basis of product type, the continuous valve segment is anticipated to lead the global aerosol valve market. According to the prediction by Future Market Insights, a market value share of around 60% for the target segment by the end of 2032. Demand for aerosol valves is estimated to surge at a steady pace throughout the forecast period, creating an incremental growth opportunity of US$ 1,330.8 Mn by the end of 2032.

Aerosol valves are effective packaging solutions that are utilized to regulate the entrance or exit of a fluid or vapor from a can, tank, container, and other sources. These valves comprise a good sealing performance in a closed state and can be relied upon for effective spray out of the aerosol content. They are easy to use, compact, portable, durable, and cost-effective.

Thanks to these features, aerosol cans have become increasingly popular across a wide range of industries. The past few years have witnessed a significant surge in the demand for products with convenient and environmentally friendly packaging. One of the most significant advancements in the packaging sector has been aerosol valves, which are used to package a variety of personal care, home care, and healthcare products.

Key Takeaways

  • Owing to the increasing urban population and elevating levels of affluence, the automotive industry is expanding rapidly in emerging countries. Diesel and gasoline vehicles are progressively being replaced by electric or hybrid vehicles in industrialized economies. This in turn is creating a need for aerosol valves.

  • The market for aerosol valves is predicted to be widespread despite restrictions placed on aerosol production and product safety concerns over the composition of the materials inside the containers. In addition to that, the market for paint spray is bolstering at a significant pace and the demand for customization and maintenance is on the rise, which is expected to augment the sales of aerosol valves during the projection period. The younger generation is predicted to utilize spray paint in order to make automobiles and motorcycles look good and appealing. This will play a key role in elevating the demand for aerosol valves over the next ten years.

  • The popularity of pharmaceutical aerosols across the healthcare industry is on the rise which is expected to boost the sales of aerosol valves during the forest period. At present, consumers are showing a keen interest in using medication with user-friendly and convenient packaging. As a result, there has been a rapid rise in the production and consumption of pharmaceutical aerosols. This is creating lucrative growth opportunities for the manufacturers of aerosol valves and the trend is likely to continue during the projection period.

  • Increasing applications of aerosol valves within automotive and cosmetic & personal care industries coupled with growing demand for mess-free packaging products with good looks is likely to elevate the demand for aerosol valves over the next ten years. Furthermore, rapid growth in consumer spending on personal care and hygiene products, development of advanced and sustainable aerosol valves, and reduction in product prices will help the market to thrive at a steady pace over the next decade.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent manufacturers of aerosol valves are working towards capturing the market by expanding their presence and launching new aerosol valves. They are also adopting collaboration or partnership strategies to expand their resources and footprint.

More Insights into the Aerosol Valves Market

Germany is expected to dominate the global aerosol valve market by growing at a steady CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2022-2032).

Aerosol Valves Industry by Category

By Product Type:

  • Metered Valve

  • Continuous Valve

By Valve Type:

  • Vertical

  • Tilt (Toggle)

By End Use:

  • Healthcare

  • Cosmetics & Personal Care

  • Homecare

  • Automotive

  • Food & Beverage

  • Others (Paint, Chemical, etc.)

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

  • Oceania

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

