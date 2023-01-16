Aerosol Market Size & Share to Surpass $ 106.0 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Aerosol Market is valued at $ 73.5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of $ 106.0 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6.3% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, some of the key factors anticipated accelerating the aerosol market growth over the forecast period. As disposable money has increased and people's concern about personal cleanliness and appearance has increased, the market in the sector has expanded. Thus, the worldwide aerosol market is being driven by growing demand in the packaging for pharmaceutical and personal care products. The advantage of using aerosol containers is increasing the demand for aerosol.

We forecast that the liquefied gas propellants category in the aerosol market sales will account for more than 65% of total sales by 2028. Liquefied gas propellants are widely used in the consumer packaged goods market for a huge range of goods, such as underarm deodorant, hair smoothing sprays, moisturizers, insecticide splatters, room deodorizers, and many others.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Usage in the Automotive Applications in Developing Nations to Boost Market Growth

Aerosol is used in the automobile sector in various products, including wipes, oil cans, and ignition sealers. In cars, aerosol cleaning is used to wipe the battery terminal, electric motor, carb & choke electrical, brake, engine, or propellant intake. In addition, tire lubricants, citrus, engines, and other general uses also call for the usage of spraying cleaning equipment. Aerosols cans and receptacles are also utilized for storing automotive oils, polishes, etc.

Growing Demand in Personal Care Packaging and Pharmaceutical Industries Drives Market Growth

Most consumers depend heavily on packaging since it supports their purchasing decisions in their day-to-day activities. Numerous consumer packaged goods (CPG) businesses are progressively implementing recyclable and reusable aerosol-based packaging. Airtight products are provided by aerosol packaging, reducing the likelihood of fractures, accidents, and leaks. The CPG sectors are opening up prospects in the aerosol industry thanks to their numerous cost- and sustainably-efficient advantages. Additionally, pharmaceutical businesses have embraced pharmaceutical aerosols to treat obstructing airway illnesses like tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and asthma.

Top Players in the Global Aerosol Market

  • Proctor & Gamble, (US)

  • Reckitt Benckiser, (Slough)

  • Unilever, (UK)

  • Honeywell International Inc, (US)

  • SC Johnson & Son Inc, (US)

  • Henkel, (Germany)

Top Trends in Global Aerosol Market

  • One trend Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the aerosol industry is increasing demand for aluminum and plastic-based aerosol. Because of their lightweight, biodegradable nature and low environmental cost, aluminum and plastic aerosol are in higher demand. This aspect is projected to drive the market's expansion. Manufacturers are increasing their production of aluminum and plastic aerosol.

  • Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the aerosol industry is the rising adoption of pharmaceutical aerosols. Pharmaceutical aerosols are stored in a container because they are tiny drug or drug particles housed in a highly pressurized spray bottle and discharge a small mist when a button is depressed. For the management of obstructing airway illnesses such as asthma, respiratory problems, and HIV, aerosols are widely used in the pharmaceutical industry.

Recent Developments in the Global Aerosol Market

  • Pintyplus, a Spanish paint manufacturer, released Evolution, an Aerosol paint made with water, in March 2021. Similar to the original Evolution paint, which was applied using a solvent, the new Aerosol version maintains a high level of adhesion and is extremely simple to apply.

  • In 2022, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals of Mumbai, India, in partnership with SaNOtize Research and Development Corporation of Canada, introduced India's first Aerosol Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS), dubbed FabiSpray.

Top Report Findings

  • Based on propellent type, most of the aerosol market's revenue is controlled by the liquified gas propellants category. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) sectors such as body deodorant, hair mousse sprays, moisturizers, insect killer sprays, room fresheners, and many others frequently use liquefied gas propellants. Autogas, often referred to as liquefied gas fuels, is a mixture of methane, butane, and n-butane, three naturally occurring hydrocarbons quite explosive.

  • Based on propulsion, most of the aerosol market's revenue is controlled by the diesel category. The need is expected to increase as more diesel engines are used in production, transit, electrical generation, and other industries.

  • Based on material, most of the aerosol market's revenue is controlled by the aluminum category due to its many qualities, including being recyclable, light, impermeable, malleable, nigh indestructible, and impregnable. Aluminum aerosol cans keep volatile substances from leaking out and holding onto their contents for a long time, which drives the expansion of the aerosol cans market.

  • Based on the value type, most of the aerosol market's revenue is controlled by the mechanical actuators category. Mechanical actuators for aerosol fluid product distributors are pump-style and simple to operate. Different aerosol-pressurized metal, glass, and plastic containers employ this actuator.

  • Based on type, most of the aerosol market's revenue is controlled by the standard category. The market is expanding due to a broad range of use sectors and increased consumer consumption for household, personal, and hygiene products.

  • Based on end users, most of the aerosol market's revenue is controlled by the CPG category. The quick uptake of aerosol-pressurized containers and packages in beauty, health, cosmetics, and household cleaning products drives revenue growth. Airtight solutions are offered by aerosol packaging, reducing the likelihood of damage, stains, and escapes.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 143 Pages and in-depth TOC on Aerosol Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Mechanical Actuators Category in Aerosol Market to Generate Over 39% Revenue

Aerosol are an expensive investment. Vantage Market Research has analyzed the market for Aerosol to understand its potential future growth factors. For better understanding, based on the application, the Aerosol market is divided into mechanical actuators, non-mechanical actuators and others

During the forecast period, the market for aerosol is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for the mechanical actuators category. Mechanical actuators use an inlet and a discharge cavity to connect their inlet and outlet. A variety of axial fins, each of which may have a cutoff shoulder, are supported by a central post that is part of the discharge cavity. For ease of usage, mechanical actuators offer ergonomically pleasing designs.

On the other hand, the non-mechanical actuators category is estimated to grow significantly over the forecast period. In comparison to industrial applications, non-mechanical actuators are more cost-effective and effective. Aerosols for agriculture use non-mechanical actuators. Non-mechanical actuators' nozzles can atomize the spray of water and insecticide. Due to its higher efficacy, numerous end-users continue to adopt this old method.

Asia Pacific Region in Aerosol Market to Generate More 37% Revenue

Asia Pacific region dominates the market for aerosol throughout the projection period. The rising demand for consumer products and biopharmaceutical industries is fueling this region's revenue growth. Asia's consumer household products market is changing because of rising income and changing consumption habits, which increases the demand for items made with aerosol cans.

Global Aerosol Market Segmentation

By Propellent Type

  • Liquefied Gas Propellants

  • Compressed Gas Propellants

By Propulsion

  • Diesel

  • CNG/LNG/RNG

By Valve Type

  • Mechanical Actuators

  • Non-mechanical Actuators

  • Others

By Material

  • Steel

  • Aluminum

  • Plastics

  • Others

By Type

  • Bag-In-Valve

  • Standard

By End Use

  • Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG)

  • Pharmaceutical

  • Automotive & Industrial

  • Others

By Application

  • Personal Care

  • Household

  • Automotive & Industrial

  • Food

  • Paints

  • Medical

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

    • United States

    • Canada

    • Mexico

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • UK

    • France

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • South Korea

    • South-East Asia

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest of Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

    • GCC Countries

    • South Africa

    • Rest of MEA

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 73.5 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2028

USD 106.0 Billion

CAGR

6.3% from 2022 to 2028

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2022 to 2028

Key Players

Proctor & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever, Honeywell International Inc, SC Johnson & Son Inc, Henkel

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

