Aerosmith's Steven Tyler 'Doing Extremely Well' After Rehab, and 'Looking Forward to Being Back on Stage'

Leah Simpson
·2 min read
Steven Tyler arrives at Steven Tyler's Third Annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party to benefit Janie’s Fund presented by Live Nation at Raleigh Studios on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Steven Tyler arrives at Steven Tyler's Third Annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party to benefit Janie’s Fund presented by Live Nation at Raleigh Studios on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Leon Bennett/Getty Steven Tyler

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has left rehab.

In May it emerged the rocker had entered a treatment facility after he relapsed following 10 years of sobriety. Now the singer is doing much better, a representative confirms to PEOPLE.

"Yes, he's doing extremely well and looking forward to being back on stage," the rep shared. The musician reportedly left earlier this week and did more than the required 30 days, TMZ reported.

Tyler relapsed less than a month before Aerosmith was set to re-launch their Las Vegas residency.

The rockers said in a statement that Tyler, 74, had voluntarily entered a treatment program to "concentrate on his health and recovery." They shared in the statement that Tyler relapsed after having foot surgery to prepare for hitting the stage and the necessary pain management that came with the procedure.

Honoree Steven Tyler of music group Aerosmith performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Aerosmith at West Hall at Los Angeles Convention Center on January 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Honoree Steven Tyler of music group Aerosmith performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Aerosmith at West Hall at Los Angeles Convention Center on January 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

The band canceled dates in June and July with plans to continue shows in September.

"We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows," Aerosmith said at the time.

Tyler has opened up about his sobriety journey; from Aerosmith's hard-partying early days to his unsuccessful rehab stints in the 1980s.

"I don't think there were any bands that even knew what sober was," Tyler told GQ in 2019. "I couldn't do enough. I couldn't get high enough."

After his bandmates and management staged an intervention in 1988 he got sober.

"They thought, 'Get the lead singer sober, and all our problems would be over.' So I got sober and, you know, it took me many years to get over the anger of them sending me to rehab while they went on vacation," Tyler told Haute Living. "But today, because of that moment… I am grateful and owe a thanks to them for my sobriety."

Tyler remained clean after 2009, something he has said he's "very proud" of.

The rocker's rehab exit comes around the same time as news that drummer Joey Kramer's wife of 13 years died at age 55. A rep for the musician confirmed that Linda, formerly a contract administrator for Hewlett-Packard, died on June 22. A cause of death was not currently available.

In late March, Joey had said he would not be joining Aerosmith as they relaunched their Deuces Are Wild residency in Las Vegas this summer, citing family as the catalyst for his "temporary leave of absence" from the group.

