Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler accused of sexually assaulting 17-year-old

Mr Tyler, 75, denies the claims - NILS MEILVANG/AFP

Steven Tyler, the Aerosmith frontman, has been accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old in a phone booth almost 50 years ago.

Jeanne Bellino said she suffered “severe and permanent emotional distress” after Tyler allegedly forced her into the booth and then simulated having sex with her in a hotel in 1975.

She has brought forward a lawsuit against the musician in New York.

Legal documents show Ms Bellino was working in Manhattan as a model at the time of the alleged incident, and attended an Aerosmith concert with a friend after a fashion show.

While walking through the city with Tyler after the gig, she claimed he began “mauling and groping” her. Ms Bellino said she “fought back and struggled to be free but Tyler restrained her”.

She alleged that other members of the band “watched, laughed and did nothing to intercede” as she was forced into a phone box.

Later, in a hotel, she said Tyler forced her against a wall and simulated having sex with her, while she “resisted and pulled his hair”, and was left “sobbing and afraid”.

Ms Bellino said the incident meant she “has suffered and will continue to suffer, great pain of mind and body, severe and permanent emotional distress, physical manifestations of emotional distress, embarrassment, humiliation, physical, personal and psychological injuries”.

‘Used his role, status and power’

The case comes after Tyler was accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old in the 1970s.

In a separate lawsuit filed last year, Julia Misley claimed the singer “used his role, status and power as a well-known musician and rock star to gain access to, groom, manipulate, exploit, sexually assault” her.

She alleged the conduct continued for three years after Tyler obtained guardianship over her, and brought the case under a 2019 law in California that gave alleged victims of childhood sexual assault a three-year window to file decades-old allegations.

In the book Walk This Way: The Autobiography of Aerosmith, Ms Misley was given a pseudonym to conceal her identity.

Tyler denies all of the claims made by both women.

The singer, 75, had been due to perform with Aerosmith in Toronto on Tuesday as part of the band’s farewell tour, but postponed the concert due to damage to his vocal chords.