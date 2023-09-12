Aerosmith postpone six farewell tour shows due to Steven Tyler's vocal cord damage

Steven Tyler's band had hits with tracks like Dream On, Walk This Way and I Don't Want To Miss A Thing

US rock band Aerosmith have postponed six of their North America farewell tour shows due to singer Steven Tyler having sustained vocal cords damage.

The group kicked off their Peace Out tour with several gigs earlier this month and had been been set to perform in Toronto on Tuesday, but that's now been pushed back until February 2024.

The next gig on their revised schedule is now in Tampa, Florida next month.

In a statement posted online, frontman Tyler, 74, said he was "heartbroken".

"I'm heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor's orders not to sing for the next 30 days," he said.

"I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday's show [in Elmont, New York] that led to subsequent bleeding. We'll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve."

Aerosmith had hits in the 1970s, 80s and 90s such as Dream On, Walk This Way and I Don't Want To Miss A Thing.

The Grammy-winning Boston band, known for their hedonistic, wild lifestyles as much as their riffs, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 2001, the same year that they performed at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Their tour had been set to conclude in Montreal on 26 January, but it will now run on into the following month, culminating in a rescheduled show in Cleveland, Ohio on 29 February.

Shows in Detroit, Chicago, Washington DC and Raleigh, North Carolina have also been affected.

Fans can keep hold of their tickets, which will be valid for the new dates, or request a refund.