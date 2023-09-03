Aerosmith Peace Out: See the setlist for the iconic band's farewell tour

After 50 years of touring, Aerosmith is saying "No More No More" to the road with their Peace Out tour.

At Aerosmith's kickoff show Sept. 2 in Philadelphia, the band proved it was in peak form for this victory lap, which plays arenas in North America through January.

Steven Tyler's yowl – as well as his scarf-adorned mic stand – is well-preserved, while his fellow Toxic Twin, Joe Perry, is still serving sizzling blues-rock with ease.

While original drummer Joey Kramer is sitting out the band's final tour, Brad Whitford and Tom Hamilton remain to add their handiwork on guitar and bass, respectively. John Douglas, Aerosmith's former drum tech, is filling Kramer's seat.

The band's two-hour, 18-song show is rife with '70s and '80s hits including "Love in an Elevator" and "Janie's Got a Gun." But no Aerosmith concert would be complete without standards "Dream On" and "Walk This Way," mainstays that are receiving one last hurrah.

Here is a look at the songs being performed on Aerosmith's Peace Out tour.

Joe Perry (left) and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith cranked out hits and deep cuts with the rest of the band for opening night of their Peace Out farewell tour in Philadelphia Sept. 2, 2023.

Aerosmith Peace Out tour setlist

"Back in the Saddle" "Love in an Elevator" "Cryin'" "Janie's Got a Gun" "Adam's Apple" "Livin' on the Edge" "No More No More" "Rag Doll" "Hangman Jury" "Seasons of Wither" "Movin' Out" "Stop Messin' Around" "Rats in the Cellar" "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" "Sweet Emotion" "Toys in the Attic" "Dream On" "Walk This Way"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Aerosmith tour setlist: All the songs you'll hear at a Peace Out show