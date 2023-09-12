Aerosmith forced to postpone tour after Steven Tyler sustains vocal cord injury

Aerosmith postpone last ever tour (PA Archive)

Aerosmith have been forced to postpone dates on their last ever world tour after frontman Steven Tyler sustained a vocal cord injury.

The American band have now paused their Peace Out tour after the 75-year-old’s vocal cord injury which led to “bleeding”.

The Dream On rocker kicked off the North American leg of their tour in Philadelphia on Saturday, September 2 and were due to perform in Toronto, Canada on Tuesday, September 12.

However, they’ve been forced to push back six of their shows as Tyler has been given “strict doctor’s orders not to sing” for the next month.

Taking to social media, Tyler wrote: “I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days.

“I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding.

“We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”

The band also shared that fans scheduled to attend the now postponed gigs would be able to receive refunds if unable to attend new dates.

The group added: “All previously purchased tickets will be honoured for the rescheduled dates.

“Refunds will be available for those unable to attend. Fans with questions regarding refunds are asked to reach out to their point of purchase.”

Rescheduled dates include shows in Detroit, Chicago, Washington, Toronto, Raleigh, and Cleveland in the US.

The band, behind hits like I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing and Walk This Way, announced in May that the Peace Out tour would be their last ever tour since forming in 1970.

At the time, they released a video featuring Eminem, Dolly Parton, and Sir Ringo Starr reacting to the news. Their 40-date run of shows was due to end in January in Montreal, Canada.