Aerosmith Drummer Joey Kramer Takes 'Temporary Leave of Absence' from Band Ahead of Residency: Report

Rachel DeSantis
·2 min read
Aerosmith Drummer Joey Kramer Takes 'Temporary Leave of Absence' from Band Ahead of Residency: Report

Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer will not be joining the band when they relaunch their Las Vegas residency in June.

The "Dream On" rockers announced Wednesday that founding member Kramer, 71, will be taking "a temporary leave of absence" ahead of Deuces Are Wild's 24 dates.

"[Kramer] has regrettably made the decision to sit out the band's concerts in 2022 so he can focus his full attention on his family during these uncertain times," the group said in a statement to USA Today. "He and the band look forward to his future performances with Aerosmith."

John Douglas will reportedly replace Kramer on the drums in the meantime.

RELATED: Aerosmith Announces Return of Las Vegas Residency Deuces Are Wild

A rep for the band did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Aerosmith and Kramer have faced a rocky road in recent years. In 2020, he filed suit against the band, claiming they were blocking him from performing with them at the Grammys.

aerosmith
aerosmith

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Aerosmith

He alleged at the time that he was unfairly asked to audition for bandmates Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, and Tom Hamilton following "minor injuries" the previous spring that rendered him "unable to perform several concerts."

Kramer said that by fall of 2019, he was recovered and "willing and able to return to Aerosmith" for their first Las Vegas residency that winter, but the band wanted him to prove he was "able to play at an appropriate level."

The other band members said in response that while Kramer was their "brother," they didn't believe he was "emotionally and physically able to perform with the band, by his own admission, for the last six months."

Joey Kramer
Joey Kramer

Whitney Hayward/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images Joey Kramer

A source told PEOPLE at the time that they decided to reevaluate Kramer's position in the band after listening to a demo he sent.

RELATED: Aerosmith Responds to Joey Kramer's Lawsuit, Says Would Be a 'Disservice' If He Performed at Grammys

"They all got on the phone with him after they heard the demo and talked it through with him. They voted as a band, which they do with every decision, and it was four to one," the source said. "They said 'Please come to MusiCares and Grammys. We'll take photos and celebrate. You're our brother.' They just don't want to risk a performance because he hasn't been with them in six months," said the source.

A Massachusetts judge eventually denied Kramer's request to play with the band, and although he said in a statement that he found the situation "beyond devastating," he eventually did play several shows with Aerosmith in Las Vegas after the Grammys and before COVID-19 put a halt to the residency, according to Rolling Stone.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • US futures rise ahead of key Ukraine summits, while surging oil and Fed's 'inflation, inflation, inflation' signal make for nervous trading

    Western leaders meet Thursday to discuss next steps with Russia, while Fed regional president Mary Daly says it's all about "inflation, inflation, inflation."

  • Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Vice President Promotion

    OAKDALE, Calif., March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), announced the promotion of Lisa Melville to Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer. Melville is based out of the bank’s Downtown Sonora Branch. Melville has been in banking for over 40 years, nearly 20 of which have been in commercial banking. When Oak Valley acquired Mother Lode Bank in 2015, Melville was a great fit with the commercial team. She has pl

  • Russia's defense minister — who hasn't been seen in public for nearly 2 weeks — resurfaces on Putin's video call

    Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu had vanished from the public eye amid Russia's disastrous invasion of Ukraine.

  • NATO urges Russia not to use ABC weapons

    STORY: He added that Russia "contests core principles for our security," referring to Russia’s security demands to NATO in December 2021.Russia had demanded a withdrawal of multinational NATO battalions from Poland and from the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania that were once in the Soviet Union.

  • Raptors' 3-point shooting pivotal vs. Cavaliers

    A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • The NHL needs more celebrity jerseys, not less

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian and crew discuss the new Maple Leafs jerseys, designed by Justin Bieber and the focus of divided opinion.&nbsp;

  • Why Kyle Dubas is irked by the Blackhawks

    Toronto's pursuit of netminder Marc-Andre Fleury became public knowledge, prompting the Maple Leafs GM to call out Chicago's rookie executive Kyle Davidson through the media.

  • Evaluating the schedules of the Raptors, Cavaliers & Bulls

    The Toronto Raptors are battling for a top-six spot in the East with two teams: Cleveland and Chicago. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at the schedules of each team and who's got the advantage as the regular season comes to a close. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Pascal Siakam goes into superstar mode as Raptors earn crucial win over Cavaliers

    Pascal Siakam delivered a superstar performance in a game where the Raptors needed it.

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • Overwatch beta 2 is coming!

    Overwatch's beta 2 testing is coming in late April and will be open to the public to sign up and test out.

  • VanVleet not worried about getting back in rhythm after injury

    After missing a game with a knee issue, Fred VanVleet wasn’t necessarily at 100 percent against the Bulls on Monday night. But the Raptors guard is confident it won’t take long to get back into shape. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Tkachuk scores twice, Ottawa Senators rebound to down Winnipeg Jets 5-2

    WINNIPEG — The Ottawa Senators scored a trio of third-period goals in just over three minutes to clinch a 5-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. Captain Brady Tkachuk recorded a pair of goals for Ottawa (23-36-5), which had lost five of six games heading into the match. Tim Stutzle and Michael Del Zotto each picked up a pair of assists. The Senators also got goals from Tyler Ennis, Colin White and Connor Brown. Anton Forsberg made 22 saves. Josh Morrissey and Kyle Connor, with his 40th

  • Maple Leafs down Devils on Engvall's late short-handed winner

    TORONTO — Pierre Engvall scored short-handed with 4:42 left in regulation as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Wednesday night. The winger moved in on a 2-on-1 rush with Ilya Mikheyev off serving a double minor for high-sticking, delayed and then fired his 11th goal of the season short side on Nico Daws. Mikheyev, also with the Leafs playing short-handed, and Mitch Marner provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (40-18-5), which got 20 saves from Petr Mrazek. Nico

  • Flames get centre Ryan Carpenter from Blackhawks for fifth-rounder in 2024

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have acquired forward Ryan Carpenter from the Chicago Blackhawks for a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL entry draft. The 31-year-old centre from Oviedo, Fla., has three goals and eight assists in 59 games for the Blackhawks this season. Carpenter's NHL career began in March 2014 when he signed with the San Jose Sharks as a free agent. He went on to play for the Vegas Golden Knights before inking a three-year, US$3-million deal with Chicago in 2019. The Flames also se

  • Hip surgery sidelines Blue Jackets G Korpisalo for season

    Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo will have hip surgery and will miss the remainder of the season. The NHL team said the 27-year-old Korpisalo will need at least six months to recover. “This is an injury that Joonas has been dealing with for some time and it has now gotten to the point where surgery is the best option,” general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. “We are disappointed for him as he has worked extremely hard to be able to play, but this is the best course of action.” Ko