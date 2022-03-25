Aerosmith Drummer Joey Kramer Takes 'Temporary Leave of Absence' from Band Ahead of Residency: Report

Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer will not be joining the band when they relaunch their Las Vegas residency in June.

The "Dream On" rockers announced Wednesday that founding member Kramer, 71, will be taking "a temporary leave of absence" ahead of Deuces Are Wild's 24 dates.

"[Kramer] has regrettably made the decision to sit out the band's concerts in 2022 so he can focus his full attention on his family during these uncertain times," the group said in a statement to USA Today. "He and the band look forward to his future performances with Aerosmith."

John Douglas will reportedly replace Kramer on the drums in the meantime.

RELATED: Aerosmith Announces Return of Las Vegas Residency Deuces Are Wild

A rep for the band did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Aerosmith and Kramer have faced a rocky road in recent years. In 2020, he filed suit against the band, claiming they were blocking him from performing with them at the Grammys.

aerosmith

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Aerosmith

He alleged at the time that he was unfairly asked to audition for bandmates Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, and Tom Hamilton following "minor injuries" the previous spring that rendered him "unable to perform several concerts."

Kramer said that by fall of 2019, he was recovered and "willing and able to return to Aerosmith" for their first Las Vegas residency that winter, but the band wanted him to prove he was "able to play at an appropriate level."

The other band members said in response that while Kramer was their "brother," they didn't believe he was "emotionally and physically able to perform with the band, by his own admission, for the last six months."

Joey Kramer

Whitney Hayward/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images Joey Kramer

A source told PEOPLE at the time that they decided to reevaluate Kramer's position in the band after listening to a demo he sent.

Story continues

RELATED: Aerosmith Responds to Joey Kramer's Lawsuit, Says Would Be a 'Disservice' If He Performed at Grammys

"They all got on the phone with him after they heard the demo and talked it through with him. They voted as a band, which they do with every decision, and it was four to one," the source said. "They said 'Please come to MusiCares and Grammys. We'll take photos and celebrate. You're our brother.' They just don't want to risk a performance because he hasn't been with them in six months," said the source.

A Massachusetts judge eventually denied Kramer's request to play with the band, and although he said in a statement that he found the situation "beyond devastating," he eventually did play several shows with Aerosmith in Las Vegas after the Grammys and before COVID-19 put a halt to the residency, according to Rolling Stone.