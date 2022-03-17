Aeromexico says bankruptcy process completed, promises $5 billion investment

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican airline Grupo Aeromexico said on Thursday it had successfully concluded its financial restructuring and completed its Chapter 11 bankruptcy process, wrapping up an almost two-year ordeal.

The company also said it will spend $5 billion over the next five years on its fleet of airplanes and on "other relevant actions to consolidate customer and employee experience improvements."

Aeromexico detailed plans to receive 22 more planes in 2022, bringing its total fleet of aircraft to 147 by the end of the year. The company signed a deal to buy 28 planes from Boeing last year, which it argued would result in a $2 billion savings.

In a news release, the carrier said it will also restart some international routes and open new ones, including restarting services to London.

"Today is an incredibly exciting day for Aeromexico and we are ready to soar to new heights as we emerge from Chapter 11," said the company's chief executive, Andres Conesa.

"We look forward to starting a new chapter in our company's history, backed by a sound financial base, solid capital structure, and investors who have full confidence in our future," said Conesa.

