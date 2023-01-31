AEROMEXICO WILL OPERATE THE FIRST ROUTE BETWEEN THE AIFA AND THE UNITED STATES

Mexico City, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

There will be one daily flight to Houston. The destination will continue to be served from AICM.

Aeromexico continues to be the largest airline operating from AIFA, connecting the metropolitan area of the Valley of Mexico with 9 destinations through more than 220 arrival and departure operations per week.

Mexico City, January 31, 2023.- Mexican and US authorities granted Aeromexico the necessary authorizations to initiate direct flights from Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) to George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas. As a result, Aeromexico is excited to grow our position as the airline with the most connectivity to and from the center of Mexico.

This route will commence operations on May 1, 2023, with one daily flight on Embraer 190 aircraft along with the flights already scheduled to Houston from the Mexico City International Airport (AICM). Tickets will be available for sale through the airline's official channels in the upcoming days.

This will be the ninth destination Aeromexico serves from AIFA, and the first route to connect this airport with the United States. This flight will allow our customers to travel from Mexico City and any of the 8 domestic destinations which Aeromexico serves from AIFA (Acapulco, Cancun, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Merida, Oaxaca, Puerto Vallarta, and Veracruz) to the United States of America, increasing connectivity between the two countries.

After a regulatory assessment and an evaluation of current conditions, US and Mexican authorities approved this route considering that AIFA also serves the metropolitan area of the Valley of Mexico.

Aeromexico is working closely with the Mexican aviation authorities to recover Category 1 aviation status under the International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) program of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), in compliance with the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a specialized agency of the United Nations (UN).

Aeromexico reaffirms its commitment to expand its network between Mexico and the United States with 22 routes, the best fleet, unrivaled service, and the highest safety standards in the industry.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico’s global airline has its main hub at Mexico City International Airport. Its destinations network features the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. The Group's operating fleet is comprised of Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and Embraer 190 models. Aeromexico is a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, which celebrated its 21st anniversary, and serves 170 countries with its 18 SkyTeam airline partners. Aeromexico created and implemented a Health and Sanitization Management System (HSMS) to protect its customers and employees at all steps of its operations.

CONTACT: Aeromexico’s Corporate Communications Aeroméxico amcomunicacioncorporativa@aeromexico.com



